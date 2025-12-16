WORKERS AT GENESIS LOGISTICS JOIN TEAMSTERS

300 Warehouse Workers Unionize with Local 639, Prepare for First Contract Fight

STAFFORD, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 300 warehouse workers at Genesis Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of DHL, have chosen overwhelmingly to become members of Teamsters Local 639. The newly organized warehouse workers join drivers at the same facility, who voted by a 90 percent margin to join the Teamsters in April.

"Genesis warehouse workers made it clear from the start they wanted Teamsters representation," said Bill Davis, President of Local 639. "We are proud to represent this determined group and ready to fight with them every step of the way for the strong first contract they deserve."

Overwhelming support for Teamsters representation led Genesis Logistics management to voluntarily recognize Local 639 through a card-check agreement. An independent arbitrator verified that a majority of warehouse workers had signed union authorization cards, eliminating the need for a National Labor Relations Board election.

"Becoming Teamsters was a no-brainer for us," said Amanda Brooks Pallant, a warehouse worker at Genesis Logistics and a new member of Local 639. "Now we're standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the drivers to fight for a first contract that delivers better wages, benefits, and working conditions."

Genesis Logistics distributes pre-packaged food and other products for 7-Eleven. The company's distribution center in Stafford supplies convenience stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Since the spring, management has slow-walked first contract negotiations with Teamsters drivers at the facility. With the entire operation now organized, workers are united and prepared to push aggressively for a first Teamsters contract.

"Now that this entire facility is represented by the Teamsters, it's time for Genesis Logistics to come to the table and negotiate a fair agreement," said Bill Hamilton, Director of the Teamsters Express Division. "The Teamsters are prepared to do whatever it takes to ensure these workers win the contract they deserve."

