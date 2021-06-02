Drivers Rejoice! Toyota Debuts All New GR 86

With its wide stance and low center of gravity, the 2+2 rear-wheel drive coupe's handling changes come in the form of front- and rear-frame reinforcements that increase rigidity. Functional exterior air vents were also added to further support steering stability. Weight shaving details, such as aluminum roof panels and fenders, also kept it at a nimble curb weight of just over 2,800 lbs.

The 2.4L naturally aspirated, horizontally opposed four-cylinder boxer engine, brings the power upgrade – increasing from 205 to 228 hp and from 156 to 184 lb.-ft. of torque on the manual version. The power boost comes from tweaks like increased bore size, changes to the intake and exhaust systems, and optimization of the Toyota D-4S dual injection technology. Drivers will have the choice of a 6-speed manual (MT) or automatic transmission (AT).

Zero to 60 times have dropped from 7 to 6.1 seconds for the MT and from 8 to 6.6 seconds for the AT.

Available in two grades, GR 86 and GR 86 Premium, it will come in seven exterior color choices, including the aptly named Track bRED. The premium grade comes equipped with a rear duckbill spoiler, adding dynamic contours to the car's sporty feel.

The cabin gets upgraded front seats with a deep bucket design and side bolsters that keep driver and passenger supported during serious cornering. GR 86 Premium grade seats are upholstered in Alcantara with leather accents. Leather-trimmed driver touchpoints and silver-colored accents also add a race-inspired touch to the cabin.

Additional interior upgrades include a three-mode digital display, offering different information layouts for Normal, Sport or Track driving modes. An 8-inch Multimedia Touchscreen with six speakers comes on the standard grade, while an eight-speaker system comes standard on the Premium grade, and available Connected Services, Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ compatibility with NFC pairing, and a Sirius-XM® three-Month All Access trial brings drivers their tech fix.

Iconic Sportscar Design…Tweaked in the GR Garage

When the 86/Scion FR-S was introduced in 2012, Akio Toyoda's aim was to re-capture the spirit of Toyota's famed sports car from the 1980s and '90s. With a name in tribute to the mid-1980s AE86 known in Japan as the "hachi-roku" (meaning 8-6) and known in the U.S. as the Toyota Corolla GT-S, the 86/FR-S was developed to give sportscar purists an affordable, agile rear-drive sports coupe.

The new generation GR 86 takes cues from its "hachi-roku" forefather.

Its low overall height and hip point give it an athletic look. The fender tops extend horizontally to the beltline and give it a stance distinctive of front-engine, rear-wheel-drive sportscars. Its low, horizontal underbody and narrowed rear cabin combine to create a launch-ready appearance. Color choices include Track bRED, Trueno Blue, Neptune Blue, Halo White, Steel Grey, Pavement Grey and Raven Black

The move from a 2.0L to a 2.4L engine has increased displacement nearly 20%, from 1,998cc to 2,387cc. Thanks to that increase, GR 86 now has 228 hp and 184 lb.-ft. of peak torque, which it now hits at 3,700 rpm, the previous generation hit max torque at 6,600 rpm.

The result? The all-new GR 86 now delivers linear acceleration across a wider band of rpms, delivering a longer surge to drivers.

The front of the vehicle features a GR-specific Functional MATRIX "G Mesh" Grille, which fuses performance and expressiveness. Its angular LED headlights compliment the aerodynamic front aim dams and vents, with side sill spoilers to aid steering responsiveness and stability. And those vents? Well, we've placed ducts in the front bumper and wheel house, so air that's induced while driving is distributed to the wheel house and inside bumper, reducing air stagnation.

Additional "Hachi-roku" inspired elements take the form of its Torsen® limited-slip rear differential and RWD platform. With easy-to-control stability from a sport-tuned independent MacPherson® strut front and double wishbone rear suspension.

Mountain-road-ready stopping power is delivered by 11.6- and 11.4-inch vented front and rear brakes, and corner-chewing grip coming from Michelin Primacy HP® tires on 17-inch wheels on the GR 86, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4® tires aboard forged black 18-inch wheels on the Premium grade.

The Art & Science of "86-ness"

The magic of the classic AE-86 was in its famously responsive handling and throttle.

For the new GR 86, the design of the Boxer-4 allows for balanced maneuverability. The horizontal cylinders contribute to overall vehicle weight control and allow for ultra-low placement in the engine bay, giving the car a well-grounded confidence at a curb weight of just over 2,800 lbs.

The 2.4L engine's bore and stroke dimensions have increased from 86 mm x 86 mm to 94 mm x 86 mm, and displacement is up from 1998cc to 2387cc. The engine retains the Toyota-innovated D-4S Dual Injection technology system that combines direct fuel injection and port-injection technologies, while the port injection and in-cylinder injection have been optimized. The direct-injection system provides a cooling effect in the cylinders, which allows the engine to use a high 12.5:1 compression ratio for maximum power. Meanwhile, the port fuel injectors come into play during light- and medium-load conditions to help maximize combustion efficiency.

It gives drivers an experience that only a naturally aspirated engine can deliver – one so scientifically refined, it brings drivers enough power to keep them engaged with a throttle that responds to their every whim.

The automatic and manual transmissions have also received the GR treatment.

The six-speed automatic transmission now employs adaptive controls that sense brake and accelerator operation, automatically shifting to the optimal gear so the driver can experience just the right amount of control. Torque capacity has also increased, as well as the number of clutch discs.

The manual transmission now uses low-viscosity oil and strut bearings that enhance clutch capacity and gear strength. These materials support the higher torque output of the 2.4L boxer engine. The essence of GR 86-ness is also captured through a redesigned, low catch manual gear box that delivers smooth, enjoyable control for manual transmission aficionados.

Add it all together and you get the agility, responsiveness and easy-to-drive feeling that equals "86-ness."

Track Ready Performance, Everyday Comfort

GR 86's driver-focused cockpit is designed to elevate the daily driving experience while also offering a simplicity that keeps drivers squarely focused on the road. Start up the GR 86, and you're greeted by a 7-inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) screen with an opening animation sequence inspired by the piston movements of the GR 86's horizontally opposed engine.

The display has an all-new three-mode digital instrumentation with Normal, Sport and Track modes. While in Track mode, drivers get real-time readouts of gear position, engine speed, water temperature and oil temperature.

The horizontally configured instrument panel now has LCD toggle displays with silver trimmed dials that give the cabin a modern, race-inspired feel. A leather-trimmed steering wheel (AT only: with paddle shifters) and leather-wrapped parking brake handle and gear shift boot also add refinement.

Standard sport front bucket seats with side bolsters firmly hold drivers in place around each corner, with upgraded leather trimmed sport seating and aluminum pedals on the Premium model. The GR 86 also brings everyday usability, with 2+2 seating that offers the versatility of fold down rear seats.

Tunes, Tech, and Safety

Toyota GR 86 comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen display and six-speaker audio system, with eight speakers on the Premium model. It includes Bluetooth® for hands-free phone capability, a SiriusXM® three-month All Access trial, wired Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ compatibility, two USB ports and one auxiliary port, and trial access to a suite of available connected services (with additional subscription).

GR 86 features Toyota's Smart Key System (on both doors) with Push Button Start and adds an alarm to the anti-theft system. It lights the night with Standard LED headlights and available adaptive front lighting on the Premium grade.

All grades of the GR 86 come with Toyota's Star Safety System™, which includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA). It also includes Smart Stop Technology® (SST), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Track Mode and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC). Additional safety features include LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) with lower anchors on outboard rear seats and tether anchors on all rear seats and a Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS). Seven airbags are standard on all models, with the addition of a driver's knee airbag.

The Automatic Transmission version comes with active safety standard that includes Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Lane Departure Warning, Sway Warning, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, Cruise Control and High Beam Assist.

Complimentary 1-year NASA Membership

Every 2022 GR 86 comes with a complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). As part of this membership, GR 86 owners will enjoy a host of benefits, including one free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.

Maintenance Included & Limited Warranty

ToyotaCare is included on all 2022 GR 86 models, a no-cost plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation.

Preliminary Specifications

All specifications are estimated and values and not final.



GR 86 (Preliminary Specifications) Length Inches 167.9 Width Inches 69.9 Height Inches 51.6 Wheelbase Inches 101.4 Curb weight lb. 2,800 (Approximate weight, final data will vary based on grade and transmission type) Engine Horizontally opposed four-cylinder Bore × Stroke mm 94.0×86.0 Displacement Liters 2.4L Compression ratio 12.5:1 Driveline Rear-wheel drive Transmission 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed automatic transmission Maximum Horsepower 228 HP @ 7,000 RPM Maximum Torque 184 lb.-ft. @ 3,700 RPM Suspension Front MacPherson-type strut Rear Double wishbone Brakes Front Ventilated disk Rear Ventilated disk Wheels GR 86: 17-in forged aluminum; GR 86 Premium: 18-in forged aluminum Tires GR 86: 215/40 R17; GR 86: 215/40 R18 GR 86 Premium

GR 86 pricing will be announced in the coming months and it will go on sale later this year.

