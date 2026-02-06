Toyota Showcases All-New 2026 RAV4 and Team Toyota Athletes in Super Bowl LX

The two ads, "Superhero Belt" and "Where Dreams Began," bring Toyota's long-standing human-centric storytelling to life spotlighting moments, relationships and dreams that shape who we become along the way.

The film "Superhero Belt" explores the connection between a doting grandfather and grandson, and how their relationship only grows stronger with time. The story begins when the grandfather takes his grandson for a ride in his 1997 Toyota RAV4. The moment proves to be such a core memory, the grandson proudly recreates it for his grandfather almost 30 years later, this time in his all-new 2026 RAV4 with the roles reversed. The seating arrangements may have changed, but the love—and the inside jokes—never will. "Superhero Belt" was created by Saatchi & Saatchi and directed by Rodrigo Saavedra at Pulse Films.

"As the Official Automotive Partner of the NFL, the Super Bowl gives Toyota an unmatched stage to tell stories that connect with fans," said Dedra DeLilli, vice president, marketing communications, Toyota Motor North America. "Whether it's the nostalgia of a ride in a grandfather's RAV4 or the unflinching determination of a Team Toyota athletes' lifelong journey, the origin shapes the destination for us all. Together, these stories reflect Toyota's belief that while where we're going matters, it's the moments and people along the way that truly define the journey."

In "Where Dreams Began," the spot imagines what greatness looked like from day one. Featuring Team Toyota athletes – NFL wide receiver Puka Nacua, U.S. Paralympian Oksana Masters and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace – the spot rewinds the clock to a time before trophies and the glory, when every champion was just a kid with a dream. Training alongside their pint-sized younger selves; mini coaches who push, motivate and remind the world-class athletes why they started. Every great destination has a beginning and Toyota celebrates those committed to the journey. "Where Dreams Began" was created by Unverified, produced by Sweatpants Media and directed by Alberto Blanco.

As the Official Automotive Partner of the NFL, Toyota has delivered a dynamic, multi-faceted presence across San Francisco throughout the week - celebrating community, sport and the journeys that connect them. Toyota kicked off Super Bowl LX week with activations and programming, including Radio Row, NFL FLAG Players of the Year at NFL Honors, and the Toyota Glow Up Classic, a unique black-light flag football showdown spotlighting girls in the sport. Toyota continues to bring the fans inside the action at Super Bowl Experience with a lineup of hands-on activations showcasing innovation across its vehicle portfolio, including the all-new 2026 RAV4, bZ, Tundra and more. Click here for more information.

Click here to view the 30-second spot, "Superhero Belt" and here to view the 30-second spot, "Where Dreams Began." Both ads will have a robust media flight post-Super Bowl LX. For images and credits, click here

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

