Driveway Eclipses Key Monthly Transaction and Unique Visitor Milestones

MEDFORD, Ore., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driveway, LAD's convenient and transparent way for consumers to shop, finance, and sell vehicles online, achieved a monthly volume milestone of 1,050 shop transactions in May. Driveway's monthly shop and sell transactions of 4,300 represents an over 51,000 transaction annual run-rate, considerably ahead of the 40,000 transactions originally targeted for 2022.

Driveway continues to deploy new functionality to innovate and enhance the consumer experience and expand LAD's reach, exceeding two million unique visitors in May.