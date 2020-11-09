Driveway Moments Celebrated in Lexus "December to Remember" Campaign

The 2020 Lexus "December to Remember" marketing campaign entitled "Driveway Moments" salutes the roles that driveways have played throughout the year. They have become safe places to celebrate milestones, holidays and accomplishments. They have also become canvases for heartwarming chalk art messages to inspire neighbors and passersby. The two spots debuted in national broadcast last night.

"As a brand that keeps people at the center of everything we do, Lexus is looking back at this year and focusing on the extraordinary ways we connected," said Lisa Materazzo, vice president of Lexus marketing. "In the midst of so much change, ultimately the one thing that's remained true is people's desire to celebrate together."

The first spot, "Birthday," captures the joy of a grandfather's driveway birthday celebration. His grandkids hold up signs, smile and wave from the backseat as they stop in front of their grandparents' house. At the holidays, the spot showcases a Lexus contactless delivery and a moment of surprise as two young boys run out on to the driveway to see their family's new Lexus IS topped with the iconic red bow.

Another spot, "Graduation," focuses on a teenager's driveway high school graduation party. She waves joyfully from her driveway with her parents as her friends drive by in a parade. Her friend blows her kisses and waves a homemade sign. As the holidays approach, a dad arrives home and greets his daughter with a warm embrace on the driveway.

The "Driveway Moments" broadcast spots are airing on cable, primetime, late night and sports programming, including NFL®, college football and English Premier League. Lexus is partnering with Roku® through an exclusive Access Pass Sponsorship, rewarding streamers with a promo code to use towards their next movie rental via FandangoNOW. The integrated campaign also includes Advanced TV, Sirius XM® Radio and digital.

The Lexus December Sales Event offers incentives through January 4, 2021. To view the spots, please visit YouTube.com/Lexus.

