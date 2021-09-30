Driving Out Cancer: AutoNation Announces October Drive Pink Events at DRV PNK Stadium with InterMiami CF and 2021 Indy 500 Winner Hélio Castroneves

"We take tremendous pride in the many partnerships we've forged through our fundraising efforts not only during Breast Cancer Awareness Month but all year long," said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer. "It's thanks to the generosity and commitment of our partners and Associates that we're able to provide this substantial support."

On Tuesday, October 12 and Wednesday, October 20, 2021, AutoNation will host two events at DRV PNK Stadium, home to Inter Miami CF, to continue raising awareness and funds to drive out cancer:

Drive Pink Week

On October 12, in celebration of the 6th Annual DRVPNK Across America Day, Inter Miami CF players join AutoNation Associates to fill comfort bags for cancer patients at AutoNation-sponsored, DRV PNK Stadium. Every October, Associates from more than 300 AutoNation locations coast to coast unite to honor those touched by cancer. This year, Associates from more than 300 locations will write thousands of messages of hope to those who are battling the disease.

Drive Pink Night

On October 20, fans are encouraged to support the DRVPNK cause at the Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC match with opportunities to honor loved ones touched by cancer by wearing pink that evening. The first 10,000 fans who enter the stadium will receive FREE pink rally towels. Inter Miami will also join AutoNation to recognize 4-time INDY 500® Champion Hélio Castroneves at the pre-game ceremony. Last May, Castroneves won his epic fourth INDY 500 as a proud member of the DRVPNK AutoNation Racing Team.

AutoNation is the official and exclusive automotive dealership partner of Inter Miami CF.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most admired automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of June 30, 2021, AutoNation owned and operated over 300 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 13 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through Customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $28 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

###

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.autonation.com

