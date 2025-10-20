Driving Success in Therapeutics with Recombinant Antibody Production, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about recent advances in high-throughput recombinant production, which are reshaping antibody discovery strategies. Attendees will gain insight into how HTP production addresses multiple challenges and applications, providing better decision-making support throughout development. The featured speaker will discuss why selecting the right production system and engineering approach improves performance and accelerates development, while enabling animal-free solutions.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent advances in high-throughput recombinant production are transforming therapeutic antibody development strategies. As a result of improved expression platforms, including smaller volumes, automation, increased capacity and serial production, researchers can now attain higher yields at markedly lower costs. This allows for the generation and evaluation of broader panels of antibody candidates simultaneously, rather than prematurely narrowing options. In this context, producing large numbers of variants has become critical for testing different formats and engineering strategies to enhance key features such as developability, immunogenicity and solubility.

Coupled with the deployment of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, these advances enable the systematic optimization of more molecules and increase the likelihood of advancing better-characterized, clinically relevant antibodies. They also support more ethical research practices by lowering reliance on animal testing, a growing priority in therapeutic development. The featured speakers will discuss how high-throughput platforms are reshaping discovery workflows, how production system selection influences performance and how recombinant strategies can accelerate development while enabling animal-free research.

Register for this webinar to learn how recombinant antibody production is reshaping antibody R&D and supporting the development of next-generation therapeutics and diagnostics.

Join Nataliia Aleksandrova, Head of Bioproduction Service, ProteoGenix, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Driving Success in Therapeutics with Recombinant Antibody Production.

