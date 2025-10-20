From Signals to Strategy: The Next Chapter of Digital Biomarkers, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain a strategic lens for building durable, scalable digital biomarker programs that deliver clinical and business impact. Attendees will learn how digital biomarkers are evolving into decision-grade tools through rigorous validation, governance and strategic alignment. The featured speakers will discuss how successful teams navigate clinical relevance, AI transparency and real-world variability to scale digital endpoints. Attendees will understand common failure modes, including cohort bias and mis-specified labels, and how to avoid them.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital biomarkers have advanced from pilots into assets that can change development decisions if they are built, validated and governed with purpose. This webinar convenes leaders from academia and biopharma involved in patient monitoring, machine learning/AI and digital strategies across Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and HIV-associated mild cognitive impairment. Their experience in cognition, speech and mobility, along with lessons from stalled efforts, offers a clear view of turning high-frequency signals into decision-grade evidence.

This webinar will move beyond feature lists to what matters for sponsors: Which digital measures are clinically meaningful and durable, not just statistically interesting? How does the context of use, trial design and evidence packages align so digital endpoints accelerate time-to-insight? Where do foundation models, multimodal fusion and privacy-preserving learning de-risk programs, and where are they overhyped?

The featured speakers will show how successful teams connect four planes of work: (1) crisp problem definition anchored to patient-relevant outcomes; (2) validation plans and pipelines that anticipate real-world variability, device churn and regulatory expectations; (3) transparent AI that links model behavior to pathophysiology and clinician intuition; and (4) governance that treats data rights, security and interoperability as enablers of reuse. They will also highlight the failure modes that quietly sink initiatives, including mis-specified labels, cohort bias and lab-to-life performance gaps, and what "good" looks like when measures are ready for pivotal decisions.

Register for this webinar to learn how digital biomarkers can evolve into decision-grade evidence that accelerates clinical development.

Join Josh Cosman, PhD, Scientific Director, Precision Medicine, AbbVie Inc.; Leah Rubin, Professor of Neurology, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Molecular and Comparative Pathobiology, and Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins University; Raha Dastgheyb, Assistant Professor of Neurology, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine; Bryan J. Hansen, PhD, Pharma Neuroscientist, Technologist, and Innovator; Tairmae Kangarloo, former Associate Director Digital Strategy; and David Anderson, Director, Science & Innovation, Clinical ink, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 11:30am EST (5:30pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit From Signals to Strategy: The Next Chapter of Digital Biomarkers.

