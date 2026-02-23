Dropkick Murphys and Local Minneapolis Artists & Activists to Hold Free Alex Pretti & Renée Good Tribute Acoustic Concert on March 6, 2026

Save America Movement and Valor Media to Produce Global Livestream in Partnership with the Unite For Veterans Coalition

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of their sold-out performance at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul later in the evening, iconic punk band Dropkick Murphys will perform a free, acoustic memorial concert in Minneapolis on March 6, 2026, honoring the lives of Alex Pretti and Renée Good, as well as the entire Twin Cities community. The concert will start at 1pm. The event will take place near the site where Alex Pretti was murdered — a location that has become a focal point of community remembrance and solidarity. Many local artists, activists and musicians will also contribute to an afternoon of tribute and remembrance. Local organizations involved include: Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Show Up for Eat Street, Immigrant Law Center and South Minneapolis Families Fund.

Valor Media and the Save America Movement will produce a free global livestream to reach audiences across the country and around the world:

Livestream link: AbolishICE.live

Meidas Touch will stream the concert live as well, ensuring maximum global reach.

Pretti, a 37-year-old VA ICU nurse and Minneapolis resident, and Good, 37, were both deeply connected to the Twin Cities community. This memorial event seeks to honor their lives while bringing people together in unity, healing, and support for impacted families.

Ken Casey, frontman of Dropkick Murphys, shared his feelings ahead of the performance:

"We are so proud of how Minnesota stood up and met this moment and we are so sad for the community and for the Pretti and Good families for what they've gone through, so it is an honor to come down and be able to play some music for the people and let them know we stand in solidarity with them."

Anna Schmitz, Executive Director of Whittier Alliance and one of the lead local organizers of the event, said:

"We're looking forward to having a time for the community to come together to honor Alex's life and show the strength, resilience, and beauty of this neighborhood."

While attendance is free, this concert and livestream will help fundraise for organizations that are directly assisting individuals, families, and small businesses across the Twin Cities:

Beneficiaries include:

Rent Fundraiser — Supporting Neighbors Helping Neighbors in paying rent for hundreds of families across the Twin Cities metro:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/a4ar9-twin-cities-ice-relief-fund

— Supporting Neighbors Helping Neighbors in paying rent for hundreds of families across the Twin Cities metro: Eat Street Fundraiser — Direct support for small businesses along Eat Street recovering from recent events:

https://showupforeatstreet.com/

— Direct support for small businesses along Eat Street recovering from recent events: Immigrant Law Center — Providing critical legal services and advocacy for immigrants and families:

https://ilcm.org

— Providing critical legal services and advocacy for immigrants and families: South Minneapolis Families Fund — Supporting families in need in South Minneapolis:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-south-minneapolis-families-in-need

Aside from the Dropkick Murphys, the following artists will also perform: Wild Colonial Bhoys, DJ Jacques, Kiss the Tiger, Sophie Hiroko, Chutes, Laamar, Obi Original and The Shackletons.

Jacob Thomas, Communications Director for Common Defense, a Unite for Veterans Coalition Member, US Air Force Veteran, and Minneapolis resident, said:

"Minnesota has endured so much tragedy over these past few months and yet through it all Minneapolis stood strong, protected our neighbors, and cared for each other. The impact on the community, however, will be long lasting. This concert provides a space for the community to come together to honor Alex and Renee and to raise needed funds to help."

Mary Corcoran, Co-Founder of Save America Movement, said:

"This memorial concert is a moment for reflection, unity, and action. Alex and Renée touched so many lives — through compassion, service, and their deep love for this community. We are honored to help bring people together in celebration of their lives and to raise meaningful support for families and neighbors who need it most."

Concert Details:

What: Alex Pretti & Renée Good Memorial Concert (Free Acoustic Performance)

Alex Pretti & Renée Good Memorial Concert (Free Acoustic Performance) Who: Dropkick Murphys & Local Minneapolis Artists

Dropkick Murphys & Local Minneapolis Artists When: March 6, 2026, Starting at 1pm

March 6, 2026, Starting at 1pm Where: Memorial site, Minneapolis (near Eat Street)

Memorial site, Minneapolis (near Eat Street) Livestream Presented by: Save America Movement & Valor Media, Free online access — AbolishICE.live

About Valor Media:

VALOR Media Network is a veteran-led media platform producing original podcasts, documentaries, and live events that illuminate service, resilience, and the defense of democratic values. Through collaborations with artists, journalists, and advocates, VALOR creates programming that honors sacrifice while activating audiences. This includes events like the March 6 Dropkick Murphys concert, which brings together music and storytelling at a site marked by violence to affirm a shared commitment to justice, remembrance, and community.

About Save America Movement :

The Save America Movement (SAM) is a nationwide, nonpartisan organization that unites Americans around a simple conviction: this fight is about right versus wrong — not left versus right. SAM works to defend democracy, promote civic integrity, and strengthen public trust through truth, unity, and principled leadership. The movement engages citizens and leaders across the political spectrum to confront corruption, extremism, and the erosion of democratic norms. Together, SAM is working to restore integrity to public life and renew confidence in the American ideal.

About Unite For Veterans Coalition:

The Unite for Veterans Coalition is a veteran-led, nonpartisan coalition organizing nationally to protect veterans' care, benefits, and the public institutions that serve them. Inspired by the legacy of the Bonus Army, the coalition brings together veterans, military families, union partners, and community allies to hold leaders accountable and to oppose proposals that undermine the VA, hollow out public service, or erode the promises made to those who served.

About Dropkick Murphys : Dropkick Murphys proudly remain Boston's rock 'n' roll underdogs turned champions. Since 1996, the boys have created the kind of music that's meant to be chanted at last call, in packed arenas, and during the fourth quarter, third period, or ninth inning of a comeback rally. Their celebrated discography includes four consecutive Billboard top 10 album debuts (Turn Up That Dial, 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory, Signed and Sealed in Blood, Going Out In Style), along with 2005's Certified-Gold album The Warrior's Code featuring the double platinum classic "I'm Shipping Up To Boston." Whether you caught a legendary gig at The Rathskeller (The Rat) under Kenmore Square, found the band by taking the T to Newbury Comics to cop Do Or Die in '98, discovered them in Martin Scorsese's Academy Award winning The Departed, or saw 'em throw down at Coachella (or one of hundreds of other festivals), you've become a part of their extended family. Dropkick Murphys' music has generated half-a-billion streams, they've quietly moved 8 million-plus units worldwide and the band has sold out gigs on multiple continents. Dropkick Murphys' official charity, The Claddagh Fund, has raised millions of dollars to support non-profit organizations that are focused on children, veterans and addiction recovery. In 2020, the band was one of the first to embrace streaming performances, starting with their Streaming Up From Boston St. Patrick's Day virtual performance. It was followed by their landmark Streaming Outta Fenway livestream, which drew more than 5.9 million viewers and held the #3 spot on Pollstar's "Top 2020 Live Streams" chart. Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down, was #1 on Pollstar's Livestream chart for the week ending March 22, 2021, logging over 1 million views. Dropkick Murphys returned in 2022 with their first-ever all-acoustic album, This Machine Still Kills Fascists (Dummy Luck Music / Play It Again Sam), and seated theater tour. This Machine Still Kills Fascists--and their follow-up album Okemah Rising--breathe musical life into mostly unpublished lyrics by the legendary Woody Guthrie, curated for the band by Woody's daughter Nora Guthrie. Dropkick Murphys' current album For The People rises to its moment: an expression of humanity at a time of relentless dehumanization, a promise of hope in an era fueled by fear-mongering, a declaration of solidarity in an age of disunion, a defiant rebuttal to the charlatans and demagogues who seek to divide us for their own power and profit.

