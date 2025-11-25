Save America Movement, Valor Media & Coalition Partners Release New Video Featuring Veterans Standing in Solidarity With Senator Mark Kelly

National Movement of Veterans and Democracy Defenders Calls the Pentagon's Action "Authoritarian Retaliation"

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Save America Movement (SAM), a national organization dedicated to defeating MAGA extremism and restoring American democracy, today, along with allied organizations including Valor Media, Veterans for Responsible Leadership, Common Defense and The Chamberlain Network released a new video featuring veterans from across the country speaking out in support of Senator Mark Kelly and condemning the Trump Administration's threat to recall and court-martial him for publicly stating the basic legal duty of men and women in uniform to refuse unlawful orders.

"This is authoritarian retaliation, plain and simple," said Steve Schmidt, co-founder of Save America Movement. "The Secretary of Defense must not threaten a member of the Senate with imprisonment, as this constitutes a gross violation of duty and an infringement on their oath of office. Such actions reflect ineptitude, incompetence, and immorality, warranting the removal of the Secretary from office."

The video brings together veterans from multiple branches, each emphasizing that Kelly's message to the troops — uphold the Constitution, follow lawful orders, reject illegal ones — is a core principle of military service. Kelly, a retired naval aviator who flew 39 combat missions, survived enemy fire, and commanded Space Shuttle missions, has no public reprimands in his 25-year military career. In the video, veterans warn that the Administration's actions represent an assault on the integrity of the armed forces. Their messages are direct and grounded in the simple legal truth every service member understands: unlawful orders must never be obeyed.

Last week, Senator Kelly and five other veterans and members of the intelligence community in Congress affirmed that obligation publicly. In response, President Donald Trump labeled them "traitors," called for them to be "arrested and put on trial," and claimed their supposed "seditious behavior" was "punishable by death." Yesterday, under intense pressure from Trump, the Pentagon opened an investigation into Kelly alone — the only participant still subject to military jurisdiction — in what legal experts have described as "a very rare and politically charged move."

"When I reached out to my fellow veterans about Hegseth's attempts to turn the Uniform Code of Military Justice into a cudgel to bludgeon President Trump's political opponent, everyone agreed to speak out, even knowing Hegseth might try the same intimidation tactics on them," said Kenneth Harbaugh, Founder of Valor Media, Save America Movement Steering Committee member and U.S. Navy veteran. "My message is this: Don't give up the ship. In America, we don't serve kings."

"Senator Kelly has put his life on the line for this country time and again—from combat missions around the world to service among the stars. He has always placed the greater good above his own well-being. This politically driven stunt by Secretary Hegseth reeks of fear and irony given the Secretary's own record. There is nothing wrong with reminding American service members of their oath and the importance of the legality of the orders they receive," said Bobby Jones, President of Veterans for Responsible Leadership.

The Save America Movement and allied coalition organizations call on every elected official — Democrat, Republican, and Independent — to condemn this unprecedented abuse of power.

"This sham investigation is a blatant attempt to silence dissent and intimidate those who remind our troops of their duty to uphold the Constitution over unlawful orders. Senator Kelly's call to refuse illegal directives is not misconduct, it's patriotism. We must all stand against this abuse of power and protect the integrity of our military institutions," said Jacob Thomas, Common Defense Communications Director.

"Veterans who step into public service should not have to fear that their military status will be held over their head to keep them silent," said Chris Purdy, CEO and Founder of The Chamberlain Network. "Weaponizing the military's legal system against political critics, of any party, risks eroding the trust that underpins both civilian oversight and military professionalism."

About the Save America Movement

Save America Movement (SAM) is a nationwide, nonpartisan organization that unites Americans around a simple conviction: this fight is about right versus wrong — not left versus right. SAM works to defend democracy, promote civic integrity, and strengthen public trust through truth, unity, and principled leadership. The movement engages citizens and leaders across the political spectrum to confront corruption, extremism, and the erosion of democratic norms. Together, SAM is working to restore integrity to public life and renew confidence in the American ideal.

SOURCE Save America Movement