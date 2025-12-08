Save America Movement PAC Launches "Save America Seats" Targeting 11 Districts With Early Accountability Campaign

New program will confront Trump's economic failures and seek to expand the electoral battleground as crisis deepens

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Save America Movement PAC (SAM PAC) today launched Save America Seats, a nationwide electoral operation aimed at weakening GOP incumbents and defending key Democratic seats. The nationwide roll out will begin with 11 key districts and will seek to dramatically expand the competitive battleground to include 50–60 House races as SAM PAC confronts the consequences of Trump's agenda through the eyes and lived experience of real American voters.

SAM PAC is applying one standard to its evaluation of Congressional districts: any member, Democrat or Republican, who backs Trump's economic agenda at the expense of their own constituents will face accountability. The first Republican districts targeted include AK-AL (Begich), AZ-02 (Crane), CO-08 (Evans), FL-07 (Mills), IA-02 (Hinson), MI-04 (Huizenga), MN-08 (Stauber), MT-01 (Zinke), PA-10 (Perry), and WI-03 (Van Orden). In addition to these Republican-held seats, SAM PAC will protect NC-01—a Democratic district reshaped into a Trump-leaning seat through recent partisan gerrymandering. Spanning Alaska to Florida, these districts reflect the rural, suburban, and working-class communities most exposed to the economic failures of Trump's agenda.

"There is a deep crisis of competence at the DNC and across the Democratic committees and Super PACs that have turned the party into a regional institution—debased and hollowed out enough to give rise to the American fascism known as MAGA," Steve Schmidt, Co-Founder of the Save America Movement PAC, said. "The Save America Movement PAC will back elected officials who fight with clarity and conviction and who will not appease the rot that must be confronted with discipline and fierceness. The country is entering a hard period as the Trump economy implodes, political instability spreads, and Donald Trump grows more dangerous—cornered with his deranged sycophants and lawless cronies. We will oppose the Trump obscenity and stand with all who seek to overturn it and lift America toward a renewal worthy of its 250th year."

Many Democratic strategists privately acknowledge that the party's traditional playbook has stalled. This program is designed to challenge the political map where national committees rarely invest. SAM PAC's messaging will pair national themes with localized narratives about real economic consequences: higher costs, collapsing commodity prices, workforce shortages, and hospitals closing under Trump-aligned policies.

"For years, DC Democrats wrote off rural towns, farmers, ranchers, veterans, and small businesses while Trump's policies gutted them," Mary Corcoran, Co-Founder of SAM PAC said. "We're not writing them off. We're speaking to them in their media, in their language, on their terms. These races don't become competitive by magic. They become competitive when you hit early and never let up."

SAM PAC will deploy a full accountability operation: rural radio, agricultural-network buys, billboards, mobile billboards, projections, and targeted digital programs focused on tying these members directly to Trump-era economic pain, from rising healthcare costs to farm bankruptcies to rural hospital closures.

About the Save America Movement PAC

Save America Movement PAC is a hybrid political action committee dedicated to defending democracy, confronting MAGA extremism, and holding elected officials accountable for policies that harm American communities. SAM PAC operates independently from the nonprofit Save America Movement.

Paid for by Save America Movement PAC (600 Pennsylvania Ave SE #15180, Washington DC 20003) and not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

SOURCE Save America Movement