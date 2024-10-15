Dropps Launches UltraWash Plus: The First-To-Market USDA Certified Biobased Multi-Chamber Dishwasher Detergent

New UltraWash Plus Biobased Power Dishwasher Detergent Pods Available October 15; Dropps Continues Retail Expansion with Meijer & Save Mart

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dropps, the B Corp and pioneering leader in home care innovation, proudly announces the launch of its new UltraWash Plus Biobased Power Dishwasher Detergent Pods. The latest advancement from Dropps marks the first multi-chamber dishwasher detergent pod to combine advanced cleaning technology with a USDA Certified Biobased formulation, setting a new standard for sustainably sourced dishwashing solutions that deliver exceptional performance in a triple chamber design.

UltraWash Plus joins Dropps' suite of recently reformulated, biobased dish and laundry products with curbside recyclable retail packaging. Following its June launch into Wegmans stores, Dropps dish products are now available at Meijer and Save Mart.

"Dropps' UltraWash Plus Power Dishwasher Detergent is a testament to our brand's promise: 'Made Clean, Made to Clean,'" said Alastair Dorward, CEO of Dropps. "The enthusiastic reception from our new grocery partners, Meijer and Save Mart, underscores the growing demand for effective, sustainable and accessible cleaning solutions. We aim to make our customer's lives easier with products that get the job done right the first time and every time by delivering cutting-edge cleaning power while minimizing waste. This is how Dropps sets a new standard of clean — one that refuses to compromise."

Dropps' new triple chamber pod is made without phosphates, chlorine, phthalates, sulfates or dyes, aligning with the brand's clean formulation standards. The septic-safe formula contains powerful cleaning agents, including:

Powerful surfactants that cut through tough grease

Specialized enzymes + oxygen-powered mineral ingredients that target food and beverage stains and blast away 24-hour stuck-on grime

A spot-free rinse aid that leaves glassware sparkling

UltraWash Plus Biobased Power Dishwasher Detergent Pods are available October 15 in-store at Meijer, SaveMart, and Wegmans and online at Walmart, Amazon, Thrive Market and Dropps.com in the following assortments:

Lemon Citrus 40 Count ( $15.69 MSRP) 64 Count ( $30.00 MSRP)

Unscented 40 Count ( $15.69 MSRP) 64 Count ( $30.00 MSRP)



For retailer locations for Dropps, please visit: www.dropps.com/storelocator.

About Dropps

For over 30 years, Dropps has pioneered a cleaner clean – without compromise. As a B Corp and trusted leader in household cleaning, Dropps delivers cutting-edge cleaning power in revolutionary liquid laundry and dish pods that are USDA Certified Biobased, Leaping Bunny Certified, septic safe and made with proprietary enzyme blends.

With a community of more than 300,000 dedicated subscribers, Dropps is committed to a cleaner, more sustainable future. Our mission is to create a ripple of positive change; the more you clean, the more good we do for you, your family, and our planet. Explore more at www.dropps.com and join us at Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

