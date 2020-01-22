Drs. Kevin A. Stephens And Ashley Stiegler Open MDVIP-Affiliated Practices In Austin, Texas To Provide Patient-Centered Primary Care

"As a family physician practicing in Austin for over 23 years, my passion is to provide patients with highly personalized care and attention with an emphasis on prevention and wellness," said Dr. Stephens, a recent "Top Doctors" recipient by Austin Monthly and Texas Monthly magazines. "My new MDVIP practice offers advanced screenings and diagnostic tools and an Annual Wellness Program aimed at preventing illness and maintaining good health. These tools also help to treat and slow progression of current chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes."

"My favorite part of practicing medicine has always been the development of a close doctor-patient relationship which plays a huge role in effective treatment through all stages of life," said Dr. Stiegler, who has been practicing Family Medicine for over 18 years. "As an MDVIP-affiliated physician with a smaller practice, my appointments are thorough, allowing patients to discuss their health concerns in an unrushed environment."

Personalized Preventive Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with patients and provide highly individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79% less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72% less, notes an American Journal of Managed Care study. This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300 million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

Smaller Practice, More Time

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practices include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

About Kevin A. Stephens, M.D.

Dr. Stephens received his medical degree from the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson, Arizona. He completed both his internship and residency in Family Medicine at Central Texas Medical Foundation in Austin, Texas. Board certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Stephens is affiliated with St. David's Hospitals and the Seton Family of Hospitals. He has received numerous "Top Doctors" honors in Austin Monthly and Texas Monthly, and was recently named to the Best Doctors in America. For more information about Dr. Stephens, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/KevinStephensMD.

About Ashley Stiegler, M.D.

Dr. Stiegler received her medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Board certified in Family Medicine, she completed her residency at Valley Family Medicine Residency, affiliated with UC Davis School of Medicine in Modesto, California. Dr. Stiegler is affiliated with St. David's Hospitals, Dell Children's Medical Center, and the Seton Family of Hospitals. She also volunteers her time at the Volunteer Health Clinic in Austin, which provides free primary care for the uninsured in the community. For more information about Dr. Stiegler, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/AshleyStieglerMD.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,000 primary care physicians and over 325,000 patients focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

