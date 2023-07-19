Drs. Sandra Lerner and Stephen Williams of Metro Detroit Open MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practices

Sandra Lerner, D.O., M.P.H., and Stephen A. Williams, M.D., Join MDVIP Network to Provide Personalized, Preventive Care in Detroit's Northern Suburbs

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced the opening of two new MDVIP-affiliated primary care practices in Metro Detroit. Sandra Lerner, D.O., M.P.H., a family physician in Southfield, and Stephen A. Williams, M.D., a board-certified internist in Troy, have joined the MDVIP network and are currently accepting patients who are seeking a more direct relationship with their primary care doctor.

Sandra Lerner, D.O., M.P.H., a family physician with a special interest in women's health, has opened a new MDVIP-affiliated practice in Southfield, Mich., to deliver more personalized primary care in Detroit’s northern suburbs. Board-certified internist Stephen A. Williams, M.D., has opened a new MDVIP-affiliated practice in Troy, Mich., to deliver more personalized primary care in Detroit’s northern suburbs.

MDVIP-affiliated physicians offer a solution to the many frustrations that patients can experience with traditional primary care, including long waits to schedule an appointment, rushed visits and difficulty getting all of their concerns addressed. By maintaining smaller practices, Drs. Lerner and Williams are able to dedicate more time with patients to focus on prevention and early detection as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability.

"I've learned from clinical and personal experience that prioritizing wellness and lifestyle management is essential to better achieving and maintaining optimal health," said Dr. Lerner, who has a special interest in women's care, including menopausal health, obesity and weight loss, diabetes, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease prevention. "My affiliation with MDVIP allows me to work closely with patients using a holistic approach to comprehensive care and personal goal attainment."

"As an internist, my role is to help patients assess their risk and coach them on making smarter health choices that influence longevity and quality of life," said Dr. Williams, who has been practicing in the community for over 20 years. "In my MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice, I have more time to focus on these factors, and offer services, including advanced health screenings and diagnostic tests, that go far beyond those found in typical healthcare practices."

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with ten studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

savings in one year 72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About Sandra Lerner, D.O., M.P.H.

Dr. Lerner received her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing and performed her internship and residency in Family Medicine at St. John Oakland Family Medicine in Warren, Michigan. She also earned a Master of Public Health, specializing in women's health, from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She completed a fellowship in Obesity Medicine and has specialty training as a weight loss coach and in lifestyle medicine. Dr. Lerner is affiliated with Corewell Health (formerly Beaumont Health). Her office is located at 29275 Northwestern Highway in Southfield. For more information, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/sandralernerdo.

About Stephen A. Williams, M.D.

Dr. Williams received his medical degree from Wayne State University Medical School in Detroit and performed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine in New York. He is a graduate of the Beaumont Physician Leadership Academy and serves on the President's Council and Medical Executive Council at Troy Beaumont. Dr. Williams is affiliated with Corewell Health (formerly Beaumont Health) and is a board member and associate medical director of the Beaumont Accountable Care Organization (ACO). His office is located at 1639 East Big Beaver Road in Troy. For more information, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/stephenwilliamsmd.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in Greater Detroit.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 385,000 patients. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leslie Monreal-Feil

954-401-9931

[email protected]

SOURCE MDVIP