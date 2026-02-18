Drug Development Lessons for 2026 Drawn from 2025 Realities, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain executive-level takeaways in drug development to sharpen 2026 decisions. Attendees will learn what actually moved the needle in 2025—and what quietly stalled. The featured speakers will share insights into smart AI adoption, including how to scale innovation with confidence, not chaos. The speakers will also discuss sponsor-CRO partnership dynamics, involving what changed in 2025, where friction shows up, and how high-performing teams clarify roles, decisions, and accountability early. Attendees will learn how leaders navigate shifting priorities, resourcing, and assumptions without compromising timelines or quality. The speakers will also share when connected partners accelerate outcomes—and when handoffs, systems, and workflows introduce avoidable drag. Attendees can expect candid lessons, real trade-offs, and a few myths challenged.

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year, "progress" in drug development started to look very different. AI moved beyond pilots into day-to-day execution, while protocols, regulatory expectations, and budgets grew more complex. The mandate to accelerate only intensified—and so did the pressure on sponsor-CRO partnerships to deliver with clarity and confidence.

So what actually worked in 2025—and what didn't?

Join an executive fireside chat with leaders from Thermo Fisher Scientific and the PPD™ clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific for a candid, lessons-learned conversation grounded in real-world delivery. Hear what teams discovered in execution — not theory — and how those insights are shaping 2026 plans in an environment where uncertainty is the new baseline.

You'll walk away with practical takeaways on:

Where AI and digital workflows delivered real impact, where adoption stalled, and how to scale responsibly

How CRO partnership dynamics changed—what's driving friction, what "good" looks like now, and how to reset ways of working

How to navigate shifting priorities and constraints without compromising timelines or quality

How to reduce integration pitfalls across systems, vendors, and workflows to build a more resilient operating model

Bring your questions and join the conversation live. Register now to turn 2025 learnings into smarter, faster, more confident decisions for 2026.

Join Krishna Cheriath, Vice President, Head of Digital and AI, BioPharma Services, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Mike Kleppinger, President, Commercial Operations, the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific; Brenda Bruker, Executive Director, Clinical Development Strategy & Innovation, Clinical Research Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific; and Guzel Adams (Moderator), Customer Insights & Strategy Director, the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, for the live webinar on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Drug Development Lessons for 2026 Drawn from 2025 Realities.

