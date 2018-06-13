Drug Device Combination Product Market Worth $177.7 Billion by 2024: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



These devices facilitate early diagnosis and reduced treatment duration in a majority of surgical procedures. Growing demand is also a consequence of minimal pain, heightened cost efficiency, improved safety, better efficacy, rapid recovery, and reduced hospital stay rendered by these devices.

Increasing presence of regulatory healthcare authorities enforcing clearly defined protocols for premarket authorizations is anticipated to support manufacturers in gaining approvals for their products. Recently, the U.S. FDA incorporated the lean management process mapping approach to build a more cohesive, streamlined, systematic, and collaborative system for the review of the aforementioned products. Safety guidelines and recommendations issued by these authorities are presumed to increase the adoption of these products in future and boost overall growth during the forecast period.

Severe side effects and drug interactions associated with therapeutics owing to drug absorption by unintended sites in the body are anticipated to induce need for targeted therapy, thereby propelling demand for drug-device combinations. For instance, consistent administration of Levodopa results in long-term complications such as motor fluctuations, dyskinesias, severe metabolic changes, and neurotoxic effects. These aforementioned factors drive the clinical urgency to incorporate alternatives based on targeted therapy, as in case of drug-device combination products.

Transdermal patch held the dominant share by product in 2015 owing to increasing demand for self-administration of drugs in diseases requiring long-term treatment

The inhalers segment is anticipated to exhibit a lucrative CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases

North America held the largest share of over 42.0% in 2015 in terms of region owing to extensive new product development activities conducted by prominent players across this region

held the largest share of over 42.0% in 2015 in terms of region owing to extensive new product development activities conducted by prominent players across this region Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the coming years owing to increasing healthcare spending and rising awareness levels of physicians pertaining to benefits of these products

is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the coming years owing to increasing healthcare spending and rising awareness levels of physicians pertaining to benefits of these products Key market players are engaged in various strategies such as new product launch and distribution agreements to gain market penetration. For instance, in February 2016 , Medtronic introduced the New Resolute Onyx drug-eluting stent, commercially available in different sizes in Europe , thereby enhancing the company's current product offerings

, Medtronic introduced the New Resolute Onyx drug-eluting stent, commercially available in different sizes in , thereby enhancing the company's current product offerings High operational cost, stringent regulatory framework, and capital requirement keep entry barriers at a higher level, owing to which, threat of new entrants is expected to be low.

Grand View Research has segmented the global drug device combination product market on the basis of product type and region:

Drug Device Combination Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2013 - 2024) Infusion Pumps Volumetric Disposables Syringes Ambulatory Implantables Insulin Orthopedic Combination Products Bone Graft Implants Antibiotic Bone Cement Photodynamic Therapy Devices Transdermal Patches Drug Eluting Stents Coronary stents Peripheral vascular stents Wound Care Products Inhalers Dry powder Nebulizers Metered dose Antimicrobial Catheters Urological Cardiovascular Others Others

Drug Device Combination Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2013 - 2024) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Mexico Brazil MEA South Africa



