Drug Screening Market size to grow by USD 6.6599 billion from 2022 to 2027, Advancements in Drug Screening Technologies to Influence Market Growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The drug screening market is expected to grow by USD 6,659.87 million during the five-year forecast period, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 16.97% during 2022-2027. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in drug screening is a major trend in the market. Drug screening processes are improved in accuracy, efficiency, and reliability using AI and ML algorithms. Using these systems, huge volumes of data and spot trends could be examined that could indicate drug use, producing more accurate results. Additionally, AI-based software can easily simplify data management and reporting, optimize overall workflow, and make drug trial decision-making smoother with AI. Hence, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drug Screening Market 2023-2027

The advancements in drug screening technologies are a key factor driving market growth.

Drug sensitivity, specificity, and efficacy are factors driving innovation and advancement in testing equipment and procedures. Furthermore, through the incorporation of advanced analytical techniques such as liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), the identification and quantification of drug compounds is accomplished. Drug dependence allows for better identification of a wide variety of substances and their metabolites due to these developments. Hence, advancements in drug screening technologies are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The development of alternative testing methods is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Market Segmentation

Type

Drug Screening Products



Drug Screening Services

Application

Urine Samples



Breath Samples



Hair And Blood Samples



Oral Fluid Samples

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market share growth by the drug screening products segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes test kits, analyzers, and consumables, and these are widely used for drug testing purposes. Demand for these items is steadily increasing due to increased drug abuse, tight restrictions, and concerns about worker safety. In addition, the demand for it's products has increased as the development of technology has developed more reliable solutions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Key Company

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the market, including Abbott Laboratories, Alfa Scientific Designs Inc, bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Healgen Scientific, LLC, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lifeloc Technologies Inc., LINEAR CHEMICALS S.L.U, Lochness Medical Supplies Inc., Omega Laboratories, Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., Premier Biotech Inc., Psychemedics Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Our research reports on the market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Alfa Scientific Designs Inc - The company offers drug testing which provides saliva, urine CUPs, and single-drug urine tests.

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers drug testing kits and devices.

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers Drager drug test 5000 which is carried out simply and quickly.

Analyst Review

In today's world, drug abuse and alcohol consumption pose significant challenges across various sectors, from workplaces to healthcare facilities. The rise in illicit drugs and instances of alcohol impairment has led to an increased demand for its products & services and workplace drug testing solutions. This surge is further amplified by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has reshaped priorities and accelerated the adoption of its measures.

Drug Treatment Centers and Hospitals are at the forefront of combating substance abuse, relying heavily on effective methods to diagnose and treat patients. Moreover, personal users are also turning to its tools for monitoring and managing their own substance intake, especially amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic.

In response to these growing concerns, pain management centers are integrating it into their protocols to ensure responsible medication use. Additionally, the need for its adoption has become paramount, driven by concerns over employee privacy and the need to maintain a safe and productive work environment.

However, the market hasn't been immune to disruptions. Supply chain disruptions have occasionally affected the availability of its products & services, highlighting the importance of robust supply chains in sustaining essential services. In such times, home drug tests have emerged as a convenient alternative, allowing individuals to conduct screenings from the comfort of their homes.

One innovative approach gaining traction is the fingerprint-based swab drug test, offering a non-invasive and efficient method for detecting substance use. This technology has the potential to revolutionize its processes, providing quick and reliable results.

Amidst these dynamics, the importance of alcohol and drug tests cannot be overstated. They serve as critical tools in safeguarding public health and safety, whether in workplaces, healthcare settings, or personal contexts. As stakeholders continue to navigate the complexities of substance abuse, the market remains resilient, driven by innovation and a collective commitment to addressing these challenges head-on.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

