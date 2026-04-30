DRVN Investor Alert: Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Overstating Revenue and Cash: SueWallSt

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Financial Statement Misrepresentations at Driven Brands

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 9, 2023, and February 24, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Driven Brands shares collapsed nearly 40%, dropping $6.62 per share to close at $9.99 on February 25, 2026, after the Company disclosed material errors spanning nearly three years of financial statements. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 8, 2026.

The Alleged Unreconciled Cash Balance Scheme

The automotive services industry depends on investor trust in reported financials to attract capital and support valuations. Driven Brands, which operates approximately 4,900 locations across more than 15 countries, reported $2.3 billion in net revenue for fiscal year 2024 and touted consistent revenue growth quarter after quarter. Those figures, the lawsuit contends, were built on a foundation of accounting errors that went undetected for years.

At the center of the alleged misstatements was an unreconciled cash balance originating in fiscal year 2023. According to the lawsuit, this unreconciled difference caused a cascading series of errors: cash and revenue were overstated while operating expenses were understated across multiple reporting periods.

How Unreconciled Cash Allegedly Affected Reported Financials

The complaint alleges that Driven Brands' consolidated financial statements contained at least ten categories of errors, including:

Errors in opening and ending cash balances and operating cash flows, resulting in overstatements of cash and revenue and understatements of selling, general and administrative expenses for fiscal years 2023 and 2024

Errors relating to the completeness and accuracy of recording leases, primarily impacting right-of-use assets and liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet

Supply and other expenses improperly presented as company-operated store expenses in fiscal years 2023 and 2024

Improperly recognized revenue in the Company's ATI business, primarily in fiscal year 2025

Errors relating to income tax provision, fixed assets, cloud computing, and balance sheet and income statement misclassifications

The Auditor's Withdrawal of Confidence

On February 25, 2026, Driven Brands disclosed that PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP had reported that the Company's financial statements and internal control over financial reporting should not be relied upon. The Company's own management conceded material weaknesses in internal controls, the lawsuit asserts, concluding that controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls were not effective as of December 27, 2025.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Brian C. McNamara wrote that "multiples are predominantly driven by three factors: (1) growth, (2) relative predictability of results, and most importantly (3) investor confidence, and the market is questioning all three today."

"This case presents important questions about financial reporting obligations in the automotive services sector. When an unreconciled cash balance persists undetected across multiple reporting periods, it raises fundamental concerns about the reliability of every financial metric investors relied upon." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by May 8, 2026.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt.

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com