DSA Joins the Gigabit Broadband Movement with Harmonic's CableOS Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that DSA, a nonprofit antenna association that offers cable services in Denmark, will power its new Gigabit internet services with Harmonic's CableOS™ virtualized cable access solution. Featuring a scalable, software-based architecture, the CableOS solution will enable DSA to overcome the space, power and operational complexities typically associated with hardware while unleashing blazing-fast broadband speeds for its customers. Harmonic's local CableOS-certified partner, Infowise, will provide strategic consultation to help ensure a streamlined deployment.

"Consumer demand for faster internet speeds is growing, and the most practical way to address that trend is by moving to DOCSIS 3.1," said Henrik Lindholm, chairman of DSA. "Harmonic's CableOS solution will ensure our smooth transition to DOCSIS 3.1, allowing us to efficiently and cost-effectively increase broadband capacity through a flexible architecture to support the deployment of R-PHY in the future. It's a win-win situation for our customers, who will gain access to higher speed internet service without seeing any extra cost."

The industry's first and only field-proven, software-based Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and end-to-end Remote PHY (R-PHY) system, Harmonic's CableOS solution will simplify DSA's migration to advanced cable access technologies such as DOCSIS 3.1. Offering simultaneous support for centralized and distributed architectures on a single core server, the CableOS solution will provide DSA with an unmatched level of flexibility and scalability. In the future, as DSA upgrades nodes with R-PHY, the CableOS solution will allow the operator to provide even greater bandwidth speeds to its customers.

"As operators around the world move to DOCSIS 3.1 and roll out Gigabit internet offerings, it's becoming obvious that choosing a software-based CMTS offers distinct advantages over hardware, including operational efficiency, accelerated introduction of new features and scalability," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, Cable Access Business Operations at Harmonic. "Our CableOS offering features a unique virtualized architecture that empowers cable providers like DSA to deliver fast broadband speeds and significantly reduce their operating expenses."

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

