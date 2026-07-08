DSFederal Awarded NASA SEWP VI Contracts in Both Enterprise and Mission IT Categories

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- , a Woman-owned Small Business delivering technology modernization, data, and technical program management solutions to the federal government, announced its award under NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) in both Category B – Enterprise-Wide ITC/AV Service Solutions and Category C – Mission-Based ITC/AV Services.

The dual-category award expands federal agencies' access to DSFederal's expertise through one of the government's premier Best-in-Class acquisition vehicles. Together, the awards position DSFederal to support both large-scale enterprise modernization initiatives and mission-specific technology programs, providing customers with a flexible acquisition pathway for a broad range of IT solutions and services.

Managed by NASA and available for use by all federal agencies, SEWP VI streamlines the acquisition of information technology, communications, audio visual, and related services through a fast and efficient procurement process.

Under Category B, DSFederal supports enterprise-wide technology initiatives that span multiple organizations, offices, and locations. The company combines deep technical expertise with disciplined program management to modernize enterprise applications, strengthen cybersecurity, improve IT service management, and deliver managed services that enhance operational performance.

Under Category C, a Small Business Set-Aside, DSFederal delivers mission- and program-level technology solutions, including software engineering, cloud services, digital solutions, AI and data analytics, systems engineering, cybersecurity, and IT consulting. Agencies can also advance their small business and socioeconomic contracting goals by partnering with a trusted Woman-Owned Small Business.

"Receiving both Category B and Category C awards reflects the breadth of our capabilities and our commitment to helping agencies solve complex technology challenges," said Sophia Parker, Chief Executive Officer of DSFederal. "Our customers need a partner that combines technical excellence with disciplined execution. Whether supporting enterprise modernization or mission-focused programs, we look forward to delivering innovative solutions that help agencies achieve measurable results."

For two decades, has partnered with federal agencies to modernize critical systems, improve digital services, strengthen cybersecurity, apply artificial intelligence and data analytics, and manage complex technology programs. The addition of NASA SEWP VI further expands the company's portfolio of governmentwide contract vehicles, making it easier for agencies to access DSFederal's expertise through a streamlined acquisition process.

About DSFederal

is a woman-owned small business delivering technology modernization, data, and technical program management solutions to federal agencies. Guided by its philosophy of Connecting the Dots, DSFederal brings together people, technology, and ideas to solve complex challenges and help government agencies achieve their missions.

About NASA SEWP

is a Best-in-Class Government-Wide Acquisition Contract that enables all federal agencies to acquire information technology, communications, audio visual, and related services through streamlined procurement processes.

SOURCE DSFederal