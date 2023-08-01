DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 48-Room Hotel in Fort Myers, Florida

TAMPA, Fla,, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specializing solely in hotel investment sales – has arranged the sale of the 48-room Econo Lodge in North Fort Myers, Florida for an undisclosed price on July 18th, 2023. The DSH Hotel Advisors team - Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Senior Vice President Investments - held the exclusive listing with the seller, Laxmi Investments LLC, and also represented the buyer, Shiva 13301, LLC.

48-Room Econo Lodge by Choice Hotels - sale of the hotel was brokered by DSH Hotel Advisors.

DSH Hotel Advisors generated 200+ signed Confidentiality Agreements from qualified buyers and received multiple offers from buyers throughout the country during the exclusive listing with the seller.

"North Fort Myers commerce is strong in this location and the rebound from Hurricane Ian is evident and ongoing. We had a large interest response to this asset, and we are excited to have achieved healthy market pricing for a Florida-based buyer, who recognizes the value in the location of the Econo Lodge in North Fort Myers and will be able to capitalize on the upward trend in revenue," says Hopper.

"North Fort Myers is rapidly growing and finally receiving the capital needed to improve the area. Due to the location of the asset, the hotel has significant upside potential remaining for the new owner through capital improvements and property operations. Hurricane Ian forever impacted this region, which made this a unique acquisition opportunity for the buyers (Shiva 13301, LLC), and we expect them to be highly successful as the area continues to rebuild / modernize," says Taylor.

The Econo Lodge by Choice Hotels is located in North Fort Myers, Florida with direct frontage and high visibility from Highway 41. The property has been recently renovated and remains in good condition due to an ongoing capital improvement plan. The property is easily accessible to several Fort Myers attractions, including the Fort Myers River District, JetBlue Park at Fenway South, Hammond Stadium, and several public beach destinations.

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents hotel investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment.

