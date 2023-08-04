DSH Hotel Advisors Closes Sale of Super 8 by Wyndham Ormond Beach, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specializing solely in hotel investment sales – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Senior Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 48-room Super 8 by Wyndham Ormond Beach, Florida for an undisclosed price on July 11th, 2023. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the buyer, and the seller, 3Hospitality of Ormond, LLC.

The Super 8 by Wyndham in Ormond Beach, Florida was sold to an undisclosed investor. DSH Hotel Advisors represented both buyer and seller in the off-market transaction.

"We have a good pulse on the market, and we have qualified buyers reaching out to us daily looking for hotel assets – this allowed for us to broker the sale of the Super 8 by Wyndham Ormond Beach, off-market, and resulted in a quick contract to closing window with a successful sales result achieved for all parties," says Hopper.

"The Super 8 by Wyndham Ormond Beach, was sold confidentially (off-market) and presented a great opportunity for us to show the seller we have an extremely strong buyer pool for limited-service hotels in Florida. In less than 30 days of working on this deal, we were able to achieve healthy market pricing for the seller while still leaving room for the buyer to further improve revenues and continue the long-term success at this location," says Taylor.

Conveniently nestled on US Highway 1 between Daytona Beach and Flagler Beach, the Super 8 by Wyndham Ormond Beach proudly takes claim to the Wyndham Green designation, indicating the property executes best practices for energy and water conservation, operational efficiency, and team member and franchise training and engagement. Additionally, the Super 8 by Wyndham Ormond Beach has been recognized by TripAdvisor as the #1 hotel in Ormond Beach.

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents hotel investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment.

