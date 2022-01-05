DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 135-Room International Drive Hotel - Red Roof Plus+ Orlando, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specialized solely in hotels – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal arranged the sale of the Red Roof Plus Orlando, FL for an undisclosed price on December 29, 2021. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller QDI 1 LLC, and an outside brokerage firm represented the buyer HKB Investment Group.

DSH Hotel Advisors arranges sale of the Red Roof Plus+ Orlando / International Drive to HKB Investment Group

The sale represents another successful hotel transaction that DSH Hotel Advisors facilitated – adding to their robust track record of transactions throughout the Florida markets. It also highlights the firm's willingness to collaborate with other brokerage firms in an effort to maximize the sale price of the asset on behalf of the seller.

"We generated over 15 offers throughout the course of marketing the Red Roof Plus for sale – we saw significant interest from buyers throughout the country and internationally. Ultimately, the buyer for this asset was represented by an outside brokerage firm, and we readily engaged in an agreement to collaborate with them in an effort to maximize the sale price on behalf of our client (the seller). One of our core principles as a firm is to willingly collaborate with other brokerage firms if they have the best buyer for our exclusively listed engagements – this process contributes to maximizing the sale price for the seller by creating the largest possible buyer pool. Further, this property is situated in a prime location right next to ICON Park and approximately 2 miles from Universal Studios, the Convention Center, CityWalk, SeaWorld and numerous other world class attractions. We wish the best to the new ownership of the hotel and we think they will do great."

About DSH Hotel Advisors www.DSHHotelAdvisors.com:

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment.

Media Contact:

Dennis Hopper

8136051756

[email protected]

SOURCE DSH Hotel Advisors