DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale Of 53-Room Tallahassee Area Hotel - The Country Inn & Suites by Radisson - Midway, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specialized solely in hotels – announced that Randy Taylor, Investment Associate, and Dennis Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm closed on the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson – Midway, FL on August 20, 2021 for an undisclosed price. Mr. Taylor and Mr. Hopper represented the seller, Platinum Hotel Group, LLC, and the buyer, Sana Hospitality, LLC.

Country Inn & Suites Midway, FL

The sale represents another successful Florida hotel transaction for DSH Hotel Advisors – a hotel brokerage firm that has gained significant market share in recent years. The firm has 20+/- hotels exclusively listed or under contract in Florida at present time, with additional exclusive engagements throughout the U.S.

"We generated multiple offers within a short period of time – buyers from all of the country were interested in the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Midway, which allowed for us to create a competitive bidding environment between buyers and ultimately maximize the sale price for the seller. Due to the location of the asset, the hotel has significant upside potential remaining for the new owner through capital improvements and maintaining property operations. Tallahassee is positioned for significant growth in the upcoming years which made this a unique acquisition opportunity for the buyers (Sana Hospitality LLC) – we think that they are going to be very successful with this property." says Taylor.

"As it relates to hotel transactions in Florida, the disruption that Covid caused appears to have cleared up at present time. We are generating anywhere from 10-25 offers on the bulk of our hotel assignments, and have numerous lending sources available for buyers. Investors appear to be more bullish on the Florida market now than ever before. The sale of the Country Inn & Suites Midway was a prime example – there were multiple lending options available, and numerous offers from qualified buyers. We believe that the seller maximized the sale price for this property, while also leaving a lot of upside for the incoming buyer." says Hopper.

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment. In addition to the vast network of hotel buyers within DSH Hotel Advisors' network, the company also promotes collaboration with other brokerage firms in an effort to maximize the sales price on every exclusively listed assignment.

