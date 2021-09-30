DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 64-Room Comfort Suites in West Jacksonville, FL - Reinforcing High Demand for FL Hotels

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a prominent national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specialized solely in hotels – announced that Dennis Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal and Randy Taylor, Senior Investment Associate of the firm closed on the Comfort Suites West Jacksonville, FL on September 27, 2021 for an undisclosed price. Mr. Hopper and Mr. Taylor represented the seller, Alpha Hospitality, LLC, and the buyer, SD Hospitality, LLC. The property had a list price of $6.7MM at the time of sale.

The Comfort Suites West Jacksonville is a 64-room, four-story, interior corridor hotel located directly off Interstate 295, approximately 10 minutes from Jacksonville International Airport. The hotel is well positioned in a high growth area within Jacksonville. DSH Hotel Advisors was responsible for brokering the sale of the property – adding another Florida hotel transaction to their robust track record.

"We've spent over 10 years building one of the strongest hotel investor databases in the industry – specific to Florida. We also partner with all the major commercial real estate advertising platforms to ensure maximum exposure of our exclusive listings and ultimately lead to maximization of sale price for our sellers. Our primary focus is the Southeast U.S. with a hyper focus on Florida. Anytime we exclusively list a hotel in Florida – we expect a tremendous amount of buyer interest because of the vast buyer pool that we have established, combined with the significant demand for FL hotels. We generated 15+ offers on the Comfort Suites West Jacksonville – buyers from all parts of the country were interested in the deal. Ultimately, the buyers were Florida based hoteliers that were familiar with the Jacksonville market. Mostly everyone seems to be very bullish on the Jacksonville market and there is a lot of development taking place throughout the area in both the residential and commercial space. We expect the new owners will be in a great position with this property." Says Hopper.

"The Jacksonville MSA proved to be one of the strongest markets in the SE throughout Covid, which allowed for us to generate multiple offers and create a competitive bidding environment between buyers. Investors appear to be aggressively seeking hotel acquisition opportunities in Florida despite the disruption from Covid and financing options still remain readily available. In addition, Jacksonville is one of the fastest growing markets over the last 20 years, currently ranked 12th largest city in the US, and we believe the buyers (SD Hospitality LLC) are going to be very successful." says Taylor.

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment. In addition to the vast network of hotel buyers within DSH Hotel Advisors' network, the company also promotes collaboration with other brokerage firms in an effort to maximize the sales price on every exclusively listed assignment.

