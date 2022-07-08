DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of Award-Winning Sleep Inn Hotel in Wesley Chapel, Florida for $8,825,000

TAMPA, Fla., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specializing solely in hotel investment sales – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm arranged the sale of the award-winning 77-room Sleep Inn by Choice Hotels, Wesley Chapel for $8,825,000 or $114,610 per room on June 29, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, NARD, Inc., and the buyer, QDI 3, LLC.

DSH Hotel Advisors held the exclusive listing with the seller and the property was sold privately. The firm has successfully listed and sold numerous hotels on a confidential basis, while maintaining the ability to maximize sale price. The sale contributes to DSH Hotel Advisors' significant gain in market-share throughout Florida and the SE United States.

"We were excited to win this listing assignment – this is a property that hasn't traded hands since it was built in 1997, and it is exactly what most hotel investors are looking for. The sellers entrusted our firm to handle the sale process, and we thoroughly enjoyed working with everyone involved. Our proven track record, market expertise, and superior level of buyer reach for this type of asset made us an ideal fit for the assignment. The property is situated in Wesley Chapel, FL which borders Tampa and is one of the fastest growing markets in the U.S. We receive calls all day from hotel investors that are looking for hotels in the Tampa Bay Area – this location specifically, is a high barrier to entry hotel market, and we are looking forward to seeing the new owners succeed here." says Hopper.

The Sleep Inn Wesley Chapel takes claim to multiple awards including the Platinum Choice Award in 2020, 2021, 2022 & Gold Choice Award for the years 2016, 2017, 2018, & 2019. Additionally, the Wesley Chapel location of Sleep Inn by Choice Hotels was ranked #6 out of 400+ Sleep Inn Hotels in the United States. The hotel is situated on the NW corner of State Road 54 and I-75, adjacent to The Grove at Wesley Chapel, and within a short distance to several restaurants and various shopping locales including Tampa Premium Outlets and the Shops at Wiregrass. This location allows guests to be close to several beautiful golf courses including Plantation Palms and the Tampa Bay Golf and Country Club. A slightly longer commute delivers exciting local attractions such as University of South Florida - home of the Bulls, and Busch Gardens and Adventure Island theme parks. Downtown Tampa, Raymond James Stadium and the Tampa International Airport are all located within 30 miles of the subject property.

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents hotel investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment.

