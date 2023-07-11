DSH Hotel Advisors Generates 24 Offers During Sale of Sleep Inn & Suites Lakeland I-4, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida – specializing solely in hotel investment sales – announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, Dylan N. Amin, Vice President Investments and Randy B. Taylor, Senior Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 48-room, interior-corridor Sleep Inn & Suites Lakeland I-4, a Choice Hotel, for $4,525,000 on June 27, 2023. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Gardenia Inn Inc., and the buyer, Brahmas Lakeland LLC.

DSH Hotel Advisors held the exclusive listing with the seller, generating 270+ signed Confidentiality Agreements, and 24 offers from qualified buyers throughout the country.

"The sale of the Sleep Inn & Suites Lakeland showcases our team's ability to deliver our clients superior results. Our vast network of active hotel owners and investors combined with our top-notch marketing efforts have allowed for our team to provide unique buying opportunities while also maximizing the sale price for our sellers," says Hopper.

"Demand for properties in Florida remains high; we had over 270 signed CAs from qualified buyers and were able to generate 24 offers on this property. In this case, we had well-positioned property in a high-growth market, allowing us to capture the attention of investors from all over the country. We believe this transaction will be a success for both buyer and seller," says Amin.

"Our traditional marketing approach for limited-service hotels continues to be successful and we closed this transaction in less than 75 days from contract. The strategic location off Interstate 4, allowed us to generate multiple offers and create a competitive bidding environment. We represented both Buyer and Seller," says Taylor.

The three-story, 48-room Sleep Inn & Suites Lakeland I-4 is strategically located directly off I-4 - less than an hour commute to either Orlando or Tampa - and therefore located near multiple diverse demand generators and tourist hubs. This Choice Hotels Designed to Dream Property has been recently renovated and offers several guest amenities.

DSH Hotel Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm based out of Tampa, Florida. The firm exclusively represents hotel investors seeking an acquisition or disposition of hotel assets throughout the United States, with a regional focus in the southeast. The company has deeply rooted relationships with key personnel throughout the hospitality industry, including independent and institutional investors, real estate and franchise attorneys, management companies, franchisors, contractors, and lenders, allowing them to deliver a full spectrum of service to their clients and ensure the best team is on the field for every assignment.

