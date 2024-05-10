Dstillery Announces Collaboration with Similarweb to Enhance Privacy-Safe AI Model Training

Privacy-by-design solution to propel AdTech innovation

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstillery, the leader in AI ad targeting, today announced its new collaboration with Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), the leading Digital Data provider and Digital Intelligence platform for businesses worldwide. Similarweb's trusted view of website usage across the internet is now used to help train the AI technology behind Dstillery's patented ID-free® solution, the industry's only behavioral targeting solution without IDs.

Dstillery offers advertisers an entirely privacy-by-design targeting solution from input to output. By adding Similarweb's best-in-class dataset to its data stack, Dstillery has enhanced overall predictive capabilities while providing an in-depth view of aggregated journeys throughout the internet.

Dstillery's AI is trained by web visitation patterns, learning consumer behavior insights that can be applied to ad targeting campaigns. Powered by this data, the AI understands how every website visit is used in real-life journeys, not limited by the content of the website itself.

"Our collaboration with Similarweb empowers Dstillery to harness rich, anonymized data that enhances the capabilities of our AI," said Evan Hills, Chief Commercial Officer at Dstillery. "As a globally trusted provider of research data, Similarweb's contributions have significantly enhanced the capabilities of ID-free."

"Similarweb and Dstillery share an understanding of the business value of AI as we mature the technology and focus it on practical applications," said Benjamin Seror, Chief Product Officer at Similarweb. "But AI algorithms are only as good as the data they're trained on, and Similarweb Digital Data is the premium choice for understanding the digital world. We're working with Distillery to ensure businesses get the benefits of AI while respecting privacy concerns."

Working with Similarweb marks a significant milestone in Dstillery's commitment to staying ahead of the evolving digital privacy landscape. Dstillery has earned 21 patents to date and has been honored for its data science innovations in industry publications and associations, including AdExchanger, Ad Age, Business Intelligence Group, Fast Company, and IAB Tech Lab.

ABOUT DSTILLERY

Dstillery is the leading AI ad targeting company. We empower brands and agencies to target their best prospects for high-performing programmatic advertising campaigns. Backed by our award-winning Data Science, Dstillery has earned 21 patents (and counting) for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable audiences. Our newest technology, ID-free®, is patented, privacy-safe behavioral targeting that can reach any display ad impression and can be used with any Dstillery product. Our premier user segment product, Custom AI Audiences, is a just-for-your-brand targeting solution that refreshes hundreds of millions of users every 24 hours to deliver the best performance. To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT SIMILARWEB

Similarweb powers businesses to win their market with leading Digital Data. Similarweb reveals what is happening online and provides businesses with the essential digital data & analytics needed to build strategy, optimize customer acquisition and increase monetization. We empower our users to be the first to discover and capture the best business opportunities and stay alert to react instantly to emerging threats to their business. Similarweb products are easy to use and integrated into users' workflow, powered by advanced technology, and based on comprehensive digital data.

Learn more: Similarweb | Similarweb Digital Data

SOURCE Dstillery