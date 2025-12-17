Dstny Celebrates Record-Breaking Year with 10+ International Awards for Cloud Communications Excellence

Pan-European UCaaS leader recognised with multiple Platinum, Gold and Silver honours across innovation, customer service and technology categories

BRUSSELS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny has won more than 10 prestigious international awards in 2025, establishing itself as one of the most recognised unified communications providers in Europe.

The awards span innovation, technology, and customer excellence categories from programmes including the TITAN Business Awards, Stevie Awards, UC Awards, and Globee Awards.

Christian Hed Dstny Awards

Dstny received Platinum recognition at the TITAN Business Awards for Best Telecommunication Solution and the TITAN Innovation Awards for B2B Services. Gold awards included Best UCaaS Provider EMEA at the UC Awards, Company of the Year – Telecommunications at the Stevie International Business Awards, and Cloud-Based Telecom Solutions Disruptor at the Globee Awards.

"Winning more than 10 awards in a single year is extraordinary recognition of what our teams across Europe have built," said Christian Hed, Head of Brand & Communications at Dstny. "Each award reflects our commitment to making business communications simpler and more effective. We're proud to be leading the way in cloud communications innovation."

The recognition highlights Dstny's strength in Microsoft Teams integration, cloud telephony, and unified communications solutions serving businesses across multiple European markets.

About Dstny

Dstny makes hybrid work actually work by simplifying business communications across all boundaries — devices, locations, teams, and applications. Our solutions combine mobile-first architecture with patented technology to seamlessly integrate voice, video, and messaging into business-critical tools.

Through our AI-enabled platform and world-leading Microsoft Teams integration, we empower over 4 million users across 80+ markets to connect effortlessly with colleagues and customers, no matter where they work.

Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has over 1,000 employees in 7 European countries.

Learn more at www.dstny.com .

