Dstny launches Call2Teams Go for cost-effective voice integration with Microsoft Teams

Dstny

15 Aug, 2023

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny Automate, the leading provider of Direct Routing solutions for Microsoft Teams, is excited to launch Call2Teams Go, the latest addition to their ecosystem of Direct Routing products. Call2Teams Go revolutionizes voice integration with Teams, effectively unlocking the power of Teams collaboration without the added complication of additional telephony licensing. This makes it one of the most cost-effective solutions on the market for voice-enabling Teams. Because it is native, Call2Teams Go delivers a rich calling experience directly within the Teams interface.

Call2Teams Go is the only truly native client companion for Microsoft Teams

Call2Teams Go lets Call2Teams PBX users rapidly activate a dial pad within the Teams environment. Additionally, with Call2Teams Go the tenant only needs to have one Microsoft Teams Resource Account license and one phone system license per company. This native experience means users can access essential Teams functions, such as presence, call history, 1-1 call recording and transcription, voicemail, call waiting and contact syncing. Call2Teams Go also delivers features exclusive to Call2Teams products such as 100% true reflection of line state when making transfers.

Neil Greenwood, VP of Product at Dstny Automate, explains why being native to Teams is so important.

"Being native on the client side means you're using the Teams voice capabilities within the platform, which comes with the networking and quality of service attributes that go from the client into the Azure Cloud and then to Teams.

With Call2Teams Go there is no software to install, so users are not handling a cross-launch in a separate window to Teams. With some integrations, you'll see the dialer in Teams, but it's actually presenting as a web client using WebRTC or simply acting as a remote interface to an existing application sitting outside of Teams."

As Call2Teams Go is native to Teams, it is instinctive to users already familiar with the Microsoft Teams interface.

Call2Teams Go is a game-changer for Teams calling via PBX.

As with Call2Teams for PBX and Trunks, this latest addition to the product ecosystem is delivered on a per-user-per-tenant basis. Greenwood goes on to explain:

"Call2Teams Go completes our Direct Routing product set. Now all users within a company can have access to native Teams calling, whether that be via Microsoft Phone System or via Call2Teams Go."

The launch of Call2Teams Go delivers ground-breaking advances in how users make and receive calls in Microsoft Teams and is a major step forward in delivering native Teams calling to all users, regardless of price.

About Call2Teams from Dstny

Call2Teams easily voice-enables Microsoft Teams around existing enterprise-grade telephony. Call2Teams is a cloud-native, middleware product that sits between any phone system, PBX or SIP Trunk provider, and Microsoft Teams. No hardware or software is needed - there is no need to port numbers, change carrier, or throw away an existing phone system. 

About Dstny

Dstny is a premier European provider of cloud-based business communications solutions. With more than 3 million users, Dstny simplifies communication for companies, partners, and service providers with interactive tools delivered as-a-service across all formats, including voice, video, and chat. Featuring a mobile-first design and easy integration, Dstny's innovative technology and strong local partnerships allow for delivering exceptional user experiences. Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has ca. 1000 employees in 7 European countries and a ca. €250 million annual revenue.

