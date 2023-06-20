Dstny Launches Microsoft Operator Connect

BRUSSELS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny, a leading European provider of cloud-based business communications, today announces its certification to Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams. Dstny, now available on the Teams Admin Centre, brings companies a seamless and quality-assured solution for Microsoft Teams voice.

With Dstny and Microsoft Operator Connect, companies can streamline their operations and simplify their communications using Teams for meetings, collaborations, and calls, in one user interface for enhanced productivity.

Microsoft Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams is an operator-managed solution, that brings guaranteed service, quality, and customer experience levels. With Dstny now available in the Microsoft Teams Admin Centre, administrators can easily select lines and minutes, handle numbers and assign users directly in the Teams portal.

The inclusion of Dstny among the selection of operators in Microsoft's Operator Connect Program, gives Dstny service providers and end-users greater flexibility in their communication and collaboration choices.

Samuel De Wever, Group CTO at Dstny: "Our ambition at Dstny is to play well with others and simplify access to valuable innovations for our customers. We are excited to launch our Microsoft Operator Connect offer and proud to enhance the Microsoft Teams user calling experience for existing and new customers. This partnership aligns with our strategic vision for growth and expansion."

Taimoor Husain, Global Telco Strategy Lead at Microsoft: "Microsoft Teams is becoming the preferred choice for companies seeking an integrated collaboration platform and having partners like Dstny on board is key to our success. Dstny not only extends Teams' functionality but also has the expertise to onboard new customers and provide local support, making the adoption of Teams even more seamless and efficient."

Microsoft Operator Connect is available from Dstny Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Germany, Sweden, and Denmark. 

About Dstny
Dstny is a premier European provider of cloud-based business communications solutions. With more than 3 million users, Dstny simplifies communication for companies, partners, and service providers with interactive tools delivered as-a-service across all formats, including voice, video, and chat. Featuring a mobile-first design and easy integration, Dstny's innovative technology and strong local partnerships allow for delivering exceptional user experiences. Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has ca. 1000 employees in 7 European countries and a ca. €250 million annual revenue.

Learn more at www.dstny.com

For further information

Christian Hed – CMO, Dstny
Email: [email protected] Tel: +46707187603 

