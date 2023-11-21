Dstny wins Best Microsoft Partner at the UC Partner Awards 2023

Dstny

21 Nov, 2023, 04:00 ET

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This win is the third year Dstny has been recognized at the UC Partner Awards with their leading Call2Teams solution.

Aimed at recognizing the great work produced by the partner channel, the UC Partner Awards are hosted and presented by UC Today, the leading international news organization honoring excellence across the unified communications and collaboration marketplace.

Judging is based on an organization's ability to demonstrate innovation, improved experience, and execution. The panel of judges includes industry experts such as Finbarr Begley, Senior Analyst at Cavell Group, and Margaret Adam, Head of Product Marketing at Channel Mechanics.

"Dstny's exceptional work in Microsoft Teams voice integration and business communication innovation has truly set the industry standard, and we are thrilled to see their accomplishments acknowledged at UC Partner Awards 2023," said David Dungay, UC Today Editor in Chief and Host of the event.

"Dstny Automate is a small team, within the larger Dstny family. This award recognizes the invaluable contribution we offer across the Microsoft ecosystem, and in particular our expertise when it comes to voice integration. This award honours our most recent innovation, Call2Teams Go, a product that is changing the game when it comes to native voice calling. Call2Teams Go continues the evolution of our Call2Teams product set and brings value through a simpler licensing experience. The team worked hard to deliver this product from the drawing board to market in only 8 months and the impact it has had across our partner base was reward enough, this latest accolade is now the icing on the cake." Neil Greenwood, VP of Product, Dstny Automate

Dstny was honored on Thursday, 16th November at 4pm GMT. If you missed the show, you can watch all the action here uctoday.com/ucpartnerawards

About Dstny
Dstny is a premier European provider of cloud-based business communications solutions. With more than 3 million users, Dstny simplifies communication for companies, partners, and service providers with interactive tools delivered as-a-service across all formats, including voice, video, and chat. Featuring a mobile-first design and easy integration, Dstny's innovative technology and strong local partnerships allow for delivering exceptional user experiences. Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has ca. 1000 employees in 7 European countries and a ca. €250 million annual revenue.

Learn more at www.dstny.com

Contact: Helen Johnstone - Phone: +44 330 008 4523 - Email: helen.johnstone@dstny.com

Dstny wins Best Microsoft Partner at the UC Partner Awards 2023

