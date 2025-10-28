DTE Energy connects customers to new, expanded energy assistance dollars as cold weather returns to Michigan

Eligible customers can now access affordable, fixed monthly payments – plus forgiveness of past-due balances

DETROIT, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures begin to drop, DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is stepping up to help Michigan families stay safe and warm this winter. Through its Low-Income Self-Sufficiency Plan (LSP), eligible customers can access affordable, fixed monthly payments and up to $3,000 in past-due balance forgiveness. To qualify, applicants must be DTE customers and meet income guidelines.

"Michigan winters can be challenging, and no one should have to make the difficult choice between staying warm and meeting other essential needs," said Evette Hollins, vice president of Customer and Community Engagement, DTE Energy. "We understand the stress financial hardship can bring, especially during the coldest months. That's why our Low-Income Self-Sufficiency Plan is more than just a program – it's a lifeline. By offering predictable monthly bills and forgiveness of past-due balances, we can help families feel secure, supported and cared for when they need it most."

The 24-month program allows customers to pay a fixed monthly amount based on income and energy usage while benefiting from forgiveness of past-due balances. DTE's LSP coincides with the recently expanded Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) funding, now allowing households earning up to 60% of the state median income, approximately $70,000 annually for a family of four, to enroll in the program and receive critical support.

Key benefits of the LSP include:

Shut‑off protection throughout enrollment





Affordable, fixed monthly payments tailored to household income and energy needs





No late fee charges during active participation





Up to $3,000 in forgiveness toward past due balances: $600 upon enrollment, another $600 after Year 1, and up to $1,800 upon program completion





Energy usage reviews every six months to adjust payments and credits issued if usage is lower than estimated

Customers can call 2-1-1 to get connected with energy assistance agencies that will guide them through the application process. Learn more about LSP here.

DTE also offers additional energy assistance programs including Senior Winter Protection, Active Military Protection, Medical Emergency Protection and more. For more information, visit dteenergy.com/help.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, x.com/DTE_Energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

SOURCE DTE Energy