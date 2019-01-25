DTE Energy to issue RFP for energy efficiency programs

DETROIT, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DTE Energy will issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) for two energy-efficiency programs that offer energy services for Multifamily homes, and Home Energy Consultations for homeowners.

The Multifamily Scope of Work includes an in-unit and common area product direct install component plus a common area rebate component for market rate multifamily properties. The Multifamily Scope of Work also includes a comprehensive income qualified component for properties designated as meeting income qualified requirements.

The Home Energy Consultation component is a direct install products program that gives the customer a written report on what energy efficiency products were installed, additional ways to save energy and what other DTE programs they could participate in.

The Scope of Work for the RFP includes marketing, program management, rebate processing, working with trade allies, and outreach events with the goal of teaching customers about the impact of their energy usage and introducing them to ways to start saving energy.

All contractors interested in receiving more information should send their contact information, referencing the RFP, to EWRRFP@dteenergy.com no later than January 28, 2019.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2050 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to being a force for good in the communities where it serves through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

SOURCE DTE Energy

Related Links

http://www.dteenergy.com

