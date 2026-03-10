DTECH® Data Centers & AI Announces 2026 Conference Program and Names Trico Electric as Host Utility

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DTECH® Data Centers & AI today unveiled its dynamic 2026 conference program and announced Trico Electric as the official Host Utility for the event, taking place May 12–14, 2026, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

As AI-driven load growth accelerates and data center expansion reshapes energy planning across the West, DTECH® Data Centers & AI will convene more than 800 energy and infrastructure leaders for three days of high-impact dialogue, peer exchange, and forward-looking strategy. The 2026 program features 75+ expert speakers and 15+ curated sessions designed to address the real-world challenges utilities, hyperscalers, and infrastructure providers are navigating today.

This year's program is structured around eight strategic themes:

AI, Data & Digital Innovation

Asset & Grid Modernization

Bulk & Bridge Power Markets

Data Centers & Large Load Growth

DER & Distributed Intelligence

Interconnection & Infrastructure Planning

Customer & Market Strategy

Policy, Regulation & Security

Leading utilities including Southern California Edison, Seattle City Light, Arizona Public Service, Hydro One, and others will join data center operators, critical infrastructure owners, EPCs, and technology providers from across the Western region to explore scalable solutions for reliability, interconnection, resiliency, and long-term capacity planning.

Trico Electric will serve as the 2026 Host Utility, playing a leading role in shaping conversations around rapid load growth, infrastructure investment, and collaborative grid planning in one of the nation's fastest-growing data center markets.

DTECH® Data Centers & AI continues to serve as the premier gathering place for utilities and large-load stakeholders working to align power infrastructure with the next generation of digital demand.

"DTECH Data Centers & AI brings together the leaders at the center of one of the most significant shifts in energy demand we've seen in decades," said Desiree Hanson, President, Clarion Energy North America at Clarion Events, Inc. "As AI-driven load growth accelerates and data center expansion reshapes grid planning, the 2026 program creates a focused environment for utilities, hyperscalers, and infrastructure partners to collaborate on practical solutions. We are especially grateful to Trico Electric for serving as our 2026 Host Utility and to our Advisory Committee members whose expertise and leadership were instrumental in shaping a timely, forward-looking program."

"Trico Electric Cooperative is honored to host DTECH Data Centers & AI 2026 in Scottsdale. Events like DTECH allow utilities to learn from one another and explore technologies that help us better serve our members and communities—today and into the future," said Nikki Wilson, Vice President, Network and System Services, Trico Electric Cooperative.

Event Details:

What: DTECH ® Data Centers & AI

DTECH Data Centers & AI When: May 12-14, 2026

May 12-14, 2026 Where: DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Paradise Valley | Scottsdale, AZ, USA

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Paradise Valley | Scottsdale, AZ, USA Who Attends: 800+ industry professionals, 75+ speakers, 30+ sponsors

Registration for DTECH® Data Centers & AI is now open. To view the full conference agenda and secure your spot, visit our website here.

