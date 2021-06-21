DTEN And Zoom Partner At ISE 2021 Exhibition

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The best in video-first technology will be located in one place this week at Integrated Systems Europe 2021 (ISE) conference: DTEN and Zoom will share exhibit space at the conference on June 23-24 in London. DTEN will showcase its award-winning portfolio of Zoom-enabled video conference devices; Zoom will highlight the latest innovations in its unified communication platform. Located at Booth L-443, the joint exhibit space also reflects the commitment and investment in DTEN by Zoom.

DTEN And Zoom will also co-present an ISE Main Stage event, The Hybrid Workplace - Optimised for Engagement and Collaboration. The session will provide insight into the workplace of the future, where video and collaboration-enabled spaces will be essential for engagement and inclusion. Scheduled for 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. BST on June 23, the presentation will be made by Doug Remington, DTEN's EMEA General Manager and Michael Woollett, Zoom's International Zoom Rooms Manager.

"DTEN is excited to partner again with Zoom at ISE, effectively mirroring the seamless compatibility between DTEN all-in-one devices and Zoom," says Remington. "Together we deliver robust, immersive Zoom Rooms experiences that connect, engage and empower people like never before."

At the shared booth, ISE conference participants can explore DTEN hardware firsthand, with solutions available for all sizes of meeting rooms, as well as individual workspaces and home offices. Every DTEN device is all-in-one, offering high-definition video conferencing, easy content sharing and interactive digital whiteboarding.

"DTEN devices are flexible, scalable and high performance, providing quality work-from-anywhere solutions," continues Remington. "At ISE, we will also highlight innovative uses, like Zoom Rooms' new Kiosk Mode and Virtual Receptionist features."

Visitors to the shared DTEN-Zoom booth may enter for a chance to win a Zoom for Home - DTEN ME, the popular 27-inch personal collaboration device. Also featured will be DTEN D7, available with 55-inch, 75-inch and dual displays; the 55-inch certified Zoom appliance DTEN ON; and previews of other soon-to-be-released solutions for hybrid workspaces.

DTEN products have recently been honored with a series of international awards, including RedDot, Chicago Atheneum's GOOD DESIGN and International Design Awards (IDA). Callout recognitions include natural user experiences, easy set-up, crystal-clear audiovisual quality and elegant design.

ISE will be held at the Evolution conference venue in Battersea Park. DTEN guests may register for free with Invitation Code XAVG7ZRE at https://www.iseurope.org .

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through immersive video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN has become a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global.

For additional information, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE DTEN

Related Links

dten.com

