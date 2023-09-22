DTEN Announces Microsoft Certification for DTEN Mate PoE Room Controller & Scheduler

DTEN

22 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

DTEN Paves Way for Future-Ready Collaboration with Latest Microsoft Teams Room Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a pioneer in innovative collaboration solutions, announced today its latest achievement - Microsoft Teams Room certification for the DTEN Mate, a groundbreaking meeting room scheduler and controller.

Designed for use with the DTEN D7X Android Edition, also certified for use with Microsoft Teams Rooms, the DTEN Mate completes the in-meeting experience for Microsoft Teams Rooms users with professional and convenient room controls at the tabletop.

DTEN invites you to embrace the future of collaboration. With our latest Microsoft Teams Rooms certified solutions, you can elevate your meetings, streamline your communication, and empower your teams like never before.
DTEN invites you to embrace the future of collaboration. With our latest Microsoft Teams Rooms certified solutions, you can elevate your meetings, streamline your communication, and empower your teams like never before.

This certification reaffirms DTEN's commitment to seamless video collaboration and highlights the evolving partnership between DTEN and Microsoft. DTEN's relentless pursuit of excellence aligns with Microsoft's vision for enhancing collaboration and productivity in video meetings.

"This is a significant step forward in our ongoing journey to deliver cutting-edge solutions for video collaboration for Microsoft Teams Rooms users. With the DTEN Mate, take control of your meetings at the tabletop or display room availability outside the room," states Nia Celestin, Head of Marketing at DTEN. "This sleek and compact device is easily installed on a wall but can also be operated on a table. The unit is powered via PoE (Power over Ethernet), which allows reliable and uninterrupted power over a single Ethernet cable while also securing on-going internet access."

Users can easily configure the DTEN Mate PoE for use as a room controller for one-tap to start meetings, share content, invite and manage participants, record meetings, and more. Alternatively, the DTEN Mate PoE can be deployed as a scheduling display, enabling users to instantly book meeting spaces or reserve room resources for future meeting sessions.

"The Certification of DTEN Mate is simply the next step in the DTEN Microsoft journey to certify the DTEN portfolio of products for Microsoft Teams Rooms" said Wei Liu, DTEN's CEO. "It reflects our commitment to deliver exceptional, AI powered video collaboration and meeting solutions to the Microsoft Teams Rooms User."

Key Benefits for Microsoft Teams Users:

Elevated Collaboration: With the DTEN Mate's Microsoft Teams Room certification, users can seamlessly integrate their meetings and collaborations into the Microsoft ecosystem, ensuring a consistent, high-quality experience.

Simplified Setup: Customers can purchase the D7X Android Edition to effortlessly set up video-enabled conference rooms. The DTEN Mate, now certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms, also serves as an intuitive meeting controller, placed right on the table for easy access.

Complete Solutions: DTEN Channel partners can now offer a holistic Microsoft Teams Rooms solution. The D7X, combined with the DTEN Mate, both certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms, creates a powerful and cohesive collaboration environment.

DTEN invites you to embrace the future of collaboration. With our latest Microsoft Teams Rooms certified solutions, you can elevate your meetings, streamline your communication, and empower your teams like never before.

About DTEN:
DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As a recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is an investor. Find more at www.DTEN.com.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE DTEN

