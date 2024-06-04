DTEN Bar with DTEN Mate Now Certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms, Optimizing Small Meeting Experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a leader in innovative collaboration solutions, announces expanded capabilities for its small meeting room video conferencing solution, the DTEN Bar with DTEN Mate. The solution has now achieved certification for Microsoft Teams Rooms, further empowering users with seamless video conferencing experiences.

DTEN announces Microsoft Teams Rooms Certification of the DTEN Bar and DTEN Mate for Small Rooms. Post this DTEN Announces Microsoft Teams Rooms Certification for the DTEN Bar. The DTEN Bar along with the DTEN Mate creates a complete solution for rooms with up to 7 participants.

This certification signifies that Microsoft Teams Rooms users can leverage the full potential of the DTEN Bar. Designed as a comprehensive Small Room Solution, the DTEN Bar combines an all-in-one video conferencing system with the award-winning DTEN Mate tabletop controller. This powerful duo sets a new standard for video conferencing hardware in small rooms.

The DTEN Bar boasts advanced features including:

Superior AI-powered Audiovisuals: Experience exceptional audio and video clarity with the help of AI. Noise suppression, acoustic echo cancellation, and a 4K camera ensure clear communication and professional presentations.

Experience exceptional audio and video clarity with the help of AI. Noise suppression, acoustic echo cancellation, and a camera ensure clear communication and professional presentations. Unmatched Mounting Flexibility: The DTEN Bar adapts to your meeting space with horizontal, vertical, or even center mounting options for single or dual displays. This ensures comfortable eye-to-eye interaction and seamless content sharing.

The DTEN Bar adapts to your meeting space with horizontal, vertical, or even center mounting options for single or dual displays. This ensures comfortable eye-to-eye interaction and seamless content sharing. Effortless Deployment and Management: The DTEN Small Room Solution simplifies setup, use, and management. It caters to rooms up to 15ft x 15ft and is compatible with both BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and popular video conferencing platforms like Microsoft Teams Rooms.

"The DTEN Small Room Solution, designed for Microsoft Teams Rooms, BYOD, and Zoom Rooms, elevates video conferencing in hybrid work environments," says Wei Liu, Founder and CEO of DTEN. "With high-performing AI-enhanced audio, video, and presentation features, coupled with the flexibility of horizontal or vertical mounting, the DTEN Bar provides the ultimate user experience."

Key features of the DTEN Bar with DTEN Mate include:

Groundbreaking Mounting Options: Mount the DTEN Bar horizontally above or below a display, vertically between dual displays, or even in the center for maximum flexibility.

Mount the DTEN Bar horizontally above or below a display, vertically between dual displays, or even in the center for maximum flexibility. AI-Powered Technology: Rely on proprietary algorithms for noise suppression, people counting, movement tracking, and background separation for a secure and focused meeting experience.

Rely on proprietary algorithms for noise suppression, people counting, movement tracking, and background separation for a secure and focused meeting experience. Exceptional Camera and Audio: Enjoy crystal-clear communication with a 360-degree, 4K AI camera, a powerful 12-microphone array, and high-quality speakers.

Enjoy crystal-clear communication with a 360-degree, AI camera, a powerful 12-microphone array, and high-quality speakers. Future-Proof Design: The DTEN Small Room Solution is easily scalable for growing businesses and is compatible with the upcoming DTEN Vue series of smart AI cameras for enhanced video coverage in larger conference rooms.

The DTEN Small Room Solution with the DTEN Bar and DTEN Mate is available for purchase today.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE DTEN