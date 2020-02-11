DTEN Continues To Disrupt Video Conference Marketplace, Adds Two Trailblazing Solutions For Zoom Rooms

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a growing global leader in video-first collaboration technology, introduces two products today at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE).

DTEN GO with DTEN Mate transforms any existing display panel into a Zoom Rooms for Touch. The compact video bar delivers dynamic face-to-face meeting experiences with high-definition visuals and crystal-clear audio. DTEN Mate, the accompanying wireless controller, enables a key breakthrough feature: full content annotation and interactive whiteboarding.

DTEN ON is the groundbreaking all-in-one Zoom Rooms certified appliance, delivering immersive collaboration with integrated video conferencing, interactive whiteboarding and content annotation. Advanced features include a responsive, multi-touch Ultra-HD display and AI-powered DSP sound technology.

"DTEN continues to disrupt the video conferencing marketplace through easy-to-use, feature-forward technology, all at an amazingly affordable price," states Peter Yaskowitz, the company's CMO. "Our commitment to simplicity, innovation and economy is a game changer in video-first collaboration."

DTEN GO with DTEN Mate delivers fully enabled smart Zoom Rooms collaboration. Easily connecting to an existing display, DTEN GO uses four cameras and twelve microphones for superior video conference clarity. The accompanying wireless DTEN Mate controller adds whiteboarding and annotation capabilities to make meetings more interactive and productive.

"DTEN GO with DTEN Mate is a breakthrough for companies looking to repurpose existing displays," affirms Jeff Smith, Head of Zoom Rooms at Zoom. "Together with Zoom, customers enjoy quality video conferencing paired with tremendous cost efficiency."

With a 4K HD display and 16-microphone arrays, DTEN ON provides smart all-in-one video conferencing, content sharing and digital whiteboarding. Powered by the secure DTEN OS, the display offers simple plug-and-play set-up and easy connectivity for premium meeting experiences. Displays are available in multiple sizes: 55-inch, 75-inch; and soon, in 55-inch dual screens and 75-inch dual screens.

Both products are being introduced at the ISE 2020 Conference, held in Amsterdam, February 11-14. Complete information for DTEN ON and DTEN GO is available at www.DTEN.com .

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through groundbreaking immersive collaboration hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN is becoming a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, known for plug-and-play simplicity, superior video connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and may be found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/DTEN-global .

