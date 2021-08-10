DTEN GO with DTEN Mate Delivers Professional-grade Video Collaboration To Any Display

"Many conference rooms, huddle spaces and home offices are already equipped with a television or display. In just a matter of minutes, DTEN GO with DTEN Mate converts this display into a completely interactive video conference system," says Peter Yaskowitz, the company's CMO. "Your existing equipment is now a focal point for collaboration as people connect, share content, team up on projects or illustrate ideas."

DTEN GO with DTEN Mate creates a complete solution for Zoom Rooms for Touch. The compact and light-weight DTEN GO brings advanced audiovisual connectivity to an existing television, easily mounted to the display itself or positioned on an AV cart. The DTEN GO pairs wirelessly with DTEN Mate, the companion 10-inch tablet with mirroring technology, to complete the robust, touch-enabled collaboration experience. Callout features include:

Professional-grade video conferencing. DTEN GO with DTEN Mate offers life-like video and crystal-clear audio with a smart camera system and advanced microphone array, enhanced with DTEN Audio AI sound suppression technology and echo cancellation.

DTEN GO with DTEN Mate offers life-like video and crystal-clear audio with a smart camera system and advanced microphone array, enhanced with DTEN Audio AI sound suppression technology and echo cancellation. "It just works." Like every DTEN product, DTEN GO with DTEN Mate is easy-to-install and intuitive to use, with built-in Zoom software. The hardware is wireless, requiring only power cords and a simple HDMI cable between the DTEN GO and the display. Set-up takes minutes and is simple enough to require no IT support.

Like every DTEN product, DTEN GO with DTEN Mate is easy-to-install and intuitive to use, with built-in Zoom software. The hardware is wireless, requiring only power cords and a simple HDMI cable between the DTEN GO and the display. Set-up takes minutes and is simple enough to require no IT support. Full features, affordable price. By using your existing display or television, DTEN GO with DTEN Mate offers great value: $1,299 (USD) for high-quality, fully immersive video collaboration.

By using your existing display or television, DTEN GO with DTEN Mate offers great value: (USD) for high-quality, fully immersive video collaboration. Designed for ease and comfort. With a single click, DTEN GO enables you to wirelessly screencast from a laptop. Plus, DTEN Mate makes annotating and whiteboarding easy. It comfortably fits in the palm of a hand with clever ergonomic design to balance the weight of the device for an easy one-hand hold — equally positioned for left-or right-handed users.

With a single click, DTEN GO enables you to wirelessly screencast from a laptop. Plus, DTEN Mate makes annotating and whiteboarding easy. It comfortably fits in the palm of a hand with clever ergonomic design to balance the weight of the device for an easy one-hand hold — equally positioned for left-or right-handed users. More flexibility with DTEN Smart Connect. When connected to an external PC or laptop, DTEN Smart Connect enables the full functionality of DTEN GO with DTEN Mate for virtually any video meeting platform.

When connected to an external PC or laptop, DTEN Smart Connect enables the full functionality of DTEN GO with DTEN Mate for virtually any video meeting platform. Worry-free IT Support. DTEN GO with DTEN Mate comes with the cloud-based user and device management platform DTEN Orbit; enhanced support options are also available.

At launch, the DTEN GO with DTEN Mate will be accompanied by the DTEN Mate Dock accessory, providing added security and flexibility. In addition to providing a sleek and professional mounting solution for the DTEN Mate tablet, the DTEN Mate Dock provides wireless charging.

Yaskowitz notes the special value in the hybrid workplace, "In addition to video collaboration, you can also utilize DTEN GO with DTEN Mate to create an instant Zoom Rooms kiosk, remote receptionist or virtual help desk – promoting safety as employees return to the office."

DTEN GO with DTEN Mate is available now at DTEN.com, through the DTEN sales team at 1.833.325.1416 and from DTEN distributors.

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through immersive video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN has become a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global.

For additional information, please contact

SOURCE DTEN

