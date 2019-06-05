DTEN Introduces New, Larger "Best of the Best" Video Display at 2019 InfoComm

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching at the 2019 InfoComm Exhibit is the D7 75-inch interactive conference display, the latest release from DTEN. This new model joins the award-winning DTEN D7 line, all to be featured during the exhibition in Orlando, June 12 -14, at the Orange County Convention Center.

DTEN's Exhibit Booth 5281 will spotlight the product line's overall reliability, performance and affordability. The 55-inch D7 will be showcased as winner of the prestigious 2019 "Best of the Best" Red Dot Award. The award specifically recognized D7 for its all-in-one functionality that combines video conference, whiteboard and content sharing technology into a single solution.

"Based on the phenomenal success of our 55-inch D7 model, releasing a larger version is a natural extension," notes Wei Liu, founder and CEO of DTEN. "The 75-inch D7 is perfect for larger meeting spaces, with an even bigger interactive board for conferencing and collaborating."

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is a hallmark of all DTEN D7 models, with the ability to automatically adapt lighting, visual and audio to any meeting space. Every DTEN D7 also includes seamless integration with ZOOM, leader in providing remote conferencing telecommunications.

Other callouts include easy plug-and-play set-up, one-click connectivity and a natural touch whiteboard. Both the 55-inch and 75-inch DTEN D7 models feature 4K display resolution, a 16-array microphone and built-in, high quality speakers.

Also on display at InfoComm is the DTEN D7 Dual: two 55-inch models linked, enabling video conference on one screen and dedicating the second for content sharing, for an even larger collaboration space.

"Every feature of the DTEN D7 products is purpose-built to create a real-time, same-room experience," continues Liu. "Now there are more options to fit customers' specific needs, workspaces and budgets."

Complimentary InfoComm Exhibit Hall passes are available from DTEN.

About DTEN:

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through digital communications hardware. Founded in 2015, DTEN is rapidly becoming a recognized international leader for innovation, quality and affordability for interactive video conference display boards. Learn more at www.dten.com

For more information, contact: Steve McKenzie, Troposphere, at 773.388.6000 or pr@dten.com.

