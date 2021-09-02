DTEN Launches DTEN ME Pro, An Advanced Personal All-in-One Device For Professional Video Meetings

"DTEN ME Pro extends the exceptional DTEN experience to every meeting: crystal-clear video, crisp audio and multi-touch display combined for truly immersive collaboration," says Peter Yaskowitz, the company's CMO. "Here is the quintessential all-in-one device designed perfectly for the hybrid office."

Yaskowitz notes the convenience of the all-in-one DTEN ME Pro for uninterrupted workflow, "Collaborate on a Zoom meeting. Take a call. Whiteboard your ideas. Join another meeting application for team collaboration. With DTEN ME Pro, you can seamlessly progress through your day with just one device."

DTEN ME Pro offers unprecedented features for a personal device: integrated, smart cameras and 8-element microphone arrays; integrated stereo speakers; and responsive, multi-touch screen. The display also serves as a second monitor and can even replace the need for a desktop phone. The benefit to users: greater productivity and uninterrupted workflow, moving from collaborations to desktop programs and back without missing a beat.

"When staff returns to the office, DTEN ME Pro provides easier and safer connectivity for employees," states Yaskowitz. "In executive offices, at shared hot desks, for workplace hoteling, and in phone booths and huddle spaces – DTEN ME Pro is the right solution in every case."

DTEN ME Pro joins the company's award-winning video conferencing solutions, including the Zoom for Home – DTEN ME designed for consumer and home use. All products are available at DTEN.com, through the DTEN sales team at 1.866.936.3836, and from DTEN distributors.

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through immersive video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN has become a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global.



