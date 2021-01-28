DTEN Launches Innovative Customer Experience Platform, DTEN Orbit

"DTEN Orbit is a giant leap forward in enhancing customer experiences. This is a unique offering in our industry in that it delivers warranty, support and management services in a single solution," says Peter Yaskowitz, the company's CMO.

DTEN Orbit helps customers manage nearly every dimension of the DTEN user experience, maintain productivity and minimize equipment downtime. Customers may select the service level right for their organization; options include 24/7 live customer support, up to three-hour response timeframes and advance parts replacement.

Additionally, IT administrators can remotely onboard new equipment, monitor performance, manage upgrades and perform complete diagnostics. One callout feature: daily device "health" monitoring to ensure continuous efficiency and performance.

"DTEN is known for delivering all-in-one solutions that work right out of the box. DTEN Orbit ensures that our devices are continuously delivering optimal performance and are always meeting ready," adds Yaskowitz. "New features to the platform are already in development to continually enhance the customer experience."

Available as a subscription, DTEN Orbit offers three service level plans for predictable pricing: DTEN Orbit Basic (FREE), DTEN Orbit Pro and DTEN Orbit Premium. The Basic level of DTEN Orbit subscription is automatically included at no expense with purchase of any DTEN device. Pricing for Pro and Premium plans are based on level of support, number of devices covered and length of service plan.

