DTEN Strengthens Presence in Canada with Strategic Partnerships with TD SYNNEX and PAG

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a leading provider of collaborative communication solutions, announces its strategic partnerships with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator with a presence in Canada, and PAG, a Canadian manufacturers representative firm which specializes in sales and technical support. These partnerships reinforce DTEN's commitment to serving the Canadian market and expanding its reach, while delivering exceptional customer experiences and empowering organizations to enhance collaboration and productivity.

The partnership with TD SYNNEX marks a significant milestone for DTEN, as it ensures DTEN products are readily available and in stock in Canada. Established dealers now have the convenience of purchasing DTEN products directly from TD SYNNEX in Canadian dollars. DTEN products now will be shipped directly without delays associated with customs clearance. This streamlined procurement process enables faster delivery and improved customer satisfaction.

In addition to the partnership with TD SYNNEX, DTEN will have PAG represent its brand in Canada. PAG brings extensive industry knowledge and expertise to the table, specializing in sales and technical support for collaboration solutions. With PAG's dedicated sales and technical personnel in the country, DTEN can now offer comprehensive support and guidance to dealers and customers across Canada.

"PAG's representation in Canada and our partnership with TD SYNNEX exemplify our commitment to the Canadian market," said  Dave Winkle, GM for North American Sales at DTEN. "We recognize the importance of Canada as a market with significant growth potential. Through these strategic partnerships, we aim to provide unparalleled support and access to our innovative collaboration solutions for Canadian dealers and customers."

By expanding its presence through these strategic partnerships, DTEN solidifies its commitment to the Canadian market and reinforces its dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences. The collaboration with TD SYNNEX and PAG empowers organizations in Canada to leverage DTEN's cutting-edge collaboration solutions, enabling enhanced collaboration, ideation, and productivity across their organizations.

For more information about DTEN and its partnerships, please visit www.dten.com.

About DTEN:
DTEN is a leading provider of collaborative communication solutions that empower organizations to connect, collaborate, and achieve more. With a focus on user-centric design and cutting-edge technology, DTEN delivers innovative solutions that enhance productivity and foster meaningful collaboration in the digital era. Visit us at DTEN.com.

About PAG:
PAG is a trusted partner specializing in sales and technical support for collaboration solutions. With extensive industry knowledge and expertise, PAG represents DTEN in Canada, offering comprehensive support and guidance to dealers and customers.

Media Contact:
Nia Celestin
Head of Marketing
DTEN
[email protected]

SOURCE DTEN

