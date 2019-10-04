DTEN To Present At Zoomtopia, Announce New "Breakout" Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN will take a prominent role at the 2019 Zoomtopia conference, as a Neptune-level sponsor, presenter and exhibitor; the company will also announce several major new products. Hosted annually by Zoom as a "celebration of its customers," Zoomtopia is scheduled for October 15-16, 2019 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

One conference callout is the presentation titled "DTEN Revolutionizing Conference Rooms with All-in-One Solutions," presented by CMO Peter Yaskowitz and Sales Leader Andy Burich. The session will focus on DTEN's growing roles as a marketplace disruptor, first by combining all conference room hardware into a single device and, then, marrying these innovations with significantly lower costs.

Joining the presentation are DTEN clients from Medallia. These IT and AV experts will share firsthand experiences on both the ease-of-installation and ease-of-use for DTEN video conference technology.

New product announcements are also included as part of this presentation.

"DTEN is already revolutionizing the video-first unified communications market by offering high-end technology at an amazingly affordable price," says Yaskowitz. "Our latest, breakout products premiering at Zoomtopia go even further to establish DTEN as the marketplace innovator."

DTEN will be exhibiting in the Zoomtopia sponsor hall as well as at the DTEN Executive Office. New technology will also be demonstrated in adjacent Zoom Room pods.

"In step with Zoom's happiness theme, we'll also be spreading some joy," continues Yaskowitz. "Three of our latest products will be given away, two distributed by the Zoom Happiness team and one raffled at our booth, along with other prizes."

Other Zoomtopia highlights include keynotes by Sir Richard Brandson, Zachary Quinto, astronaut Mike Massimino and Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. Registration to Zoomtopia is available online via zoomtopia.us.

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through digital communications hardware. Founded in 2015, DTEN is rapidly becoming a recognized international leader for innovation, quality and affordability for interactive video conference display boards. Learn more at www.dten.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global/.

