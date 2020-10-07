DTEN To Present Thought Leadership, Showcase Virtual Workspaces At 2020 Zoomtopia

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN will share thought leadership, showcase 3D video-enabled workspaces and be recognized as a platinum sponsor at the 2020 Zoomtopia. The annual Zoom user conference, this year held virtually, is scheduled for October 14-15, with 50,000 participants expected to attend.

"DTEN's increased presence at Zoomtopia reflects both a growing recognition in the marketplace and our expanding partnership with Zoom," says Peter Yaskowitz, the company's CMO. "In 2020, DTEN is experiencing exponential growth, launching multiple new product innovations, and delivering video collaboration solutions to thousands of new customers."

Featured in the Zoomtopia Video Library, the DTEN thought leadership presentation on "Democratizing Technology" follows the trajectory of innovation, from introduction through adaptation. With video collaboration clearly reaching a tipping point in 2020, the session focuses on key requirements for widespread acceptance: accessibility, price, simplicity and user experience. Looking ahead, the presentation also examines how video collaboration will change virtually every workplace, from business, schools, healthcare and more.

"We're pleased to have DTEN onboard as a Zoomtopia platinum sponsor this year," says Jeff Smith, Head of Zoom Rooms, Zoom. "DTEN's activity at our event highlights the strength of our partnership."

Another show highlight are virtual workspace tours, providing visual use cases. DTEN will be showcased in five virtual settings, including home offices, in-office "phone booths," virtual classrooms, telehealth and remote reception. The tours enable attendees to visualize DTEN video conferencing solutions in 3D work environments, examine product features and access detailed specifications.

One product to be showcased is the new Zoom for Home - DTEN ME, the personal all-in-one video collaboration device, designed for home and individual workstations. The light weight 27-inch display features smart technology with 3 wide-angle cameras and an 8-microphone array; offers comprehensive video conference, content share, whiteboard and phone capabilities; and, costs only $599 and includes built-in Zoom software.

Yaskowitz teased other announcements, noting, "Zoomtopia is the single most important event of the year in video collaboration – definitely expect some additional news from DTEN and our partners."

Details about Zoomtopia are available at www.Zoomtopia.com ; advanced information about DTEN is available at www2.dten.com/zoomtopia-request-demo .

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through immersive video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN is rapidly becoming a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global .

For more information, contact: Steve McKenzie, Troposphere, at 773.388.6000 or [email protected] .

SOURCE DTEN