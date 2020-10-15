DTEN Unveils Zoom for Home - DTEN onTV, Designed For Everything People Do OnZoom

Featuring professional quality video that is perfectly sized for the desktop, Zoom for Home - DTEN ME is the affordable, professional grade solution for home offices. The newly released all-in-one 27" device makes it easy to connect via video conference, share and annotate content, and interact through the built-in touchscreen for whiteboarding.

"DTEN was recognized with the first-ever Partner Innovation Award at last year's Zoomtopia," notes Jeff Smith," head of Zoom Rooms at Zoom. "A perfect example of their innovation in practice is Zoom for Home - DTEN ME."

The lightweight device features smart technology with 3 wide-angle cameras and an 8-microphone array, for flawless video and audio; easy set-up and management; and, full integration with built-in Zoom software. Zoom for Home - DTEN ME is available to order online for $599 (USD).

"Beyond home offices, Zoom for Home - DTEN ME is also being adapted by businesses, school districts, universities and healthcare providers," says Peter Yaskowitz, CMO at DTEN. "On desktops, in phonebooths and small meeting spaces, with instructors in a classroom – full functionality and easy portability make DTEN ME an easy choice."

Announcing the breakthrough Zoom for Home - DTEN onTV.

Also introduced at the keynote was OnZoom, the new platform from Zoom for live events and classes. Plug-and-play ready, Zoom for Home DTEN onTV provides high-quality video for OnZoom events. Smart multi-camera technology and an advanced microphone array deliver crisp life-like video with crystal clear audio for an unparalleled experience.

"Zoom for Home - DTEN onTV offers easy, clear access to everything you do OnZoom," shares Yaskowitz. "Join, participate, learn and share – experience events from your home like never before with complete audio and video clarity."

The new device converts existing televisions into fully capable Zoom devices; only a HDMI cable is required to connect the sleek, compact device. DTEN onTV delivers true in-person experiences with its 12-microphone array and smart 4-camera system. Available for pre-order now and shipping before year end, Zoom for Home - DTEN onTV is currently available at the special introductory price of $399 (USD).

DTEN kiosk capabilities highlighted with Zoom's Virtual Receptionist (Zoom Rooms Kiosk Mode).

With the announcement of Zoom's new Virtual Receptionist, DTEN shared multiple use cases where their devices may easily be adapted to "kiosk mode." One example is remote reception: visitors check in via DTEN ME connected to a receptionist in another office or even at another location.

"Imagine the applications in business, healthcare, schools, retail and restaurants," continues Yaskowitz. "Greater efficiency, increased safety, reduced overhead: these are all possible when DTEN devices are combined with Zoom Virtual Reception."

Zoom for Everywhere: DTEN offers solutions for every setting.

In addition to Zoom for Home solutions DTEN ME and DTEN onTV, the company's full suite of video collaboration products are highlighted at Zoomtopia including DTEN D7, the award-winning all-in-one device, available in 55-inch, 55-inch dual screens and 75-inch; and, DTEN ON, the dedicated Zoom Rooms device, available with 55" display.

"Now there are DTEN solutions for every scenario, in the office or at home, from conference rooms to desktops, for work, classrooms and leisure," says Yaskowitz. "In every instance, DTEN offers advanced technology, user-friendly features and incredible affordability."

Complete information on DTEN's product offerings and virtual workspace tours can be found at the special Zoomtopia sponsor page at: https://2020.zoomtopia.com/sponsors/dten .

Additional DTEN news from the conference.

Other important DTEN events and announcements:

DTEN is recognized as a Platinum Sponsor at Zoomtopia.

DTEN explores the relationship between meaningful product design and the accessibility of technology in a high-level thought leadership presentation "Democratizing Technology," now available at the DTEN sponsor page.

"DTEN and Zoom do it again," concludes Yaskowitz. "Our partnership is stronger than ever."

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through immersive video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN is rapidly becoming a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global.

