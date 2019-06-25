DTEN's All-In-One D7 Wins Best Of Show Award At InfoComm

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN D7 received top honors at the 2019 InfoComm Exhibit as recipient of the Future Best Of Show Award, presented by Sound & Video Contractor. DTEN was nominated by Starin, the prominent audio-visual communications integrator.

The Award specifically selects products demonstrating "innovation, ease of use, quality, return on investment and market relevance." DTEN D7 meets these criteria by combining video conference, whiteboard and document-sharing into an all-in-one, affordable solution; offering easy plug-in-play installation; connecting meeting participants with a single click; and, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to adapt lighting, visual and audio to any meeting space.

This award was the second major recognition for the product line in the past two months; DTEN D7 also recently won the Red Dot: Best Of The Best Award.

"The Future Best Of Show Award mirrors DTEN's commitment to innovation – breakthrough technology that is also simple, intuitive and affordable," said Wei Liu, founder and CEO of DTEN. "We are truly honored for Starin to have nominated D7."

The DTEN D7 product lines includes both 55-inch and 75-inch video panels. D7 Dual is also available, linking two displays, one dedicated to video conference, the second for content sharing. All DTEN D7 models feature 4K display resolution, a 16-array microphone and seamless integration with Zoom, leader in video-first unified communications.

The Future Best Of Show Award was announced at the 2019 InfoComm Exhibit, June 12 - 14, in Orlando.

"We're proud to celebrate these new products from InfoComm 2019," said Sound & Video Contractor content director Cynthia Wisehart. "These products demonstrate a serious effort to provide features and innovation for our users in a dynamic and demanding marketplace."

About DTEN:

DTEN is enhancing the way teams connect and collaborate through digital communications hardware. Founded in 2015, DTEN is rapidly expanding both in the USA and internationally, now recognized as a leader in innovation, quality and affordability for interactive video conference displays. Learn more at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/displayten/

About Starin:

Founded in 1988, Starin performs market development, channel management and demand generation functions for its associated brands. Starin also works with focus for opportunity and profit center development for its resellers, integrators and other outlets for professional and commercial audio/video. Learn more at www.starin.biz.

