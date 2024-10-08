dōTERRA Annual Convention Unveils Next-Generation Health and Wellness Products

Innovations Include Powerhouse Multivitamin, Omega-3 Fatty Acids Supplement, and other Essential Oil-packed Products

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the annual Salt Lake City dōTERRA convention four new foundational wellness products debuted from the stage. Igniting a new era of dōTERRA and enhancing product offerings, these innovations will be a pivotal addition to any health and wellness routine.

The four offerings include a nutrient complex drink, omega-3 fatty acids supplement, and two Frankincense essential oil products, making internal and topical application of the oil easier. The company also launched an essential oil trio, The Escape Series, which will only be available for a limited time.

"Each year, we look forward to the excitement from our Wellness Advocates and customers when new products are revealed at our annual global convention," said Bekah Nixon, vice president of global product innovation. "Their enthusiasm and instant passion for this year's products was undeniable. After a long development process, hearing their cheers and seeing their eagerness to experience the items made it all worthwhile. We're thrilled to introduce these incredible wellness solutions to our community."

Discover more details about each product below:

VMG+ Whole-Food Nutrient Complex: A foundational wellness drink providing support to energy levels, the immune system, gut health, digestion, liver function, hormone function, and brain function.*

EO Mega+ Softgels: Delivers 900 milligrams of essential fatty acids with 800 milligrams of omega-3 fatty acids. Provides daily support to joint function, inflammatory response, brain, nervous, digestive, and respiratory systems.*

Frankincense Boswellic Acid Complex: These capsules make it easy to enjoy the internal benefits of Frankincense essential oil and Boswellia resin. Frankincense provides support to a healthy inflammatory response, antioxidant protection, and according to preclinical research, healthy cellular function.*

Frankincense Stick + Naio Wood: This easy-to-apply stick makes topical Frankincense application easier. Benefits include restoring skin, soothing minor skin irritations, and supporting a healthy response to skin stressors.

Three unique essential oils blends are also available—but not for long. The Escape Series features blends that will refresh and revitalize your home. Amazon Escape, Coastal Escape, and Vineyard Escape are available for only a limited time.

For photos and to learn more about these items visit this link. All products are available for purchase on doterra.com.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. dōTERRA is committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through its industry-leading Cō-Impact Sourcing® model. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.dōTERRA.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

