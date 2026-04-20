dōTERRA Celebrates 18 Years of Wellness with Special Anniversary Sale

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA, a global leader in essential oils and wellness products, is proud to celebrate its 18th anniversary with a limited-time anniversary sale, honoring nearly two decades of growth, impact, and commitment to empowering individuals and communities worldwide.

From April 18 through April 28, customers can enjoy 18% off 15mL bottles of some of the most beloved dōTERRA essential oils, including Peppermint, Lemon, Lavender, Frankincense, and Tea Tree—the first five oils dōTERRA launched. These foundational oils have been staples in homes around the world, known for their versatility and role in supporting everyday wellness.

Since its founding, dōTERRA has built a legacy rooted in quality, innovation, and purpose-driven sourcing. Over the past 18 years, the company has expanded its global footprint while maintaining a steadfast commitment to its Co-Impact Sourcing® model, creating sustainable partnerships and positively impacting communities where oils are sourced.

Today, dōTERRA's global presence spans more than 25 corporate offices worldwide, with products sourced from over 45 countries, and supported by a workforce of more than 3,200 employees. At the heart of this global community are millions of dedicated Wellness Advocates who share dōTERRA's mission, bringing essential oils and wellness education to households around the world while helping create meaningful impact across the communities they serve.

"This milestone is a reflection of the trust our customers and Wellness Advocates have placed in us for nearly two decades," said Jessica Moultrie, dōTERRA's President of North America. "As we celebrate 18 years of growth and impact, we're excited to mark the occasion with this Anniversary Sale, featuring some of our foundational oils that have supported wellness journeys from the very beginning. We're proud of the strong foundation we've built and look forward to continuing to innovate and serve this community for years to come."

The Anniversary Sale is available for a limited time through dōTERRA's website and Wellness Advocates, while supplies last.

For more information about dōTERRA and the Anniversary Sale, visit dōTERRA.com.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through its new Wellness Made Simple program— dōTERRA's science-backed approach to laying a strong wellness foundation—the company empowers individuals to take charge of their health. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at dōTERRA.com.

SOURCE doTERRA International, LLC